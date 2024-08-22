Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's most relatable at-home moments in photos
Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center August 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris is the first African-American, first Asian-American, and third female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket© Getty Images

The hopeful future POTUS and her husband will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on August 22

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are the "it" couple of the moment, as the current Vice President of the United States steps in to accept the Democratic nomination for the 2024 Presidential election.

Right by her side through it all has been her husband Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman of the United States who delivered a rousing yet tender speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

In fact, he even pointed out how, on Thursday, August 22nd, the same night she is set to deliver her keynote address and accept the Democratic party's nomination, they will also celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

In honor of the nation's second couple and their love story, take a look at some of their most adorable and relatable at-home moments in photos…

1/6

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff embrace inside the former's home office, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Happy Father's Day

Kamala shared this tender moment between the couple inside her home office for Father's Day earlier this year, calling Doug her "husband and best friend."

2/6

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff pose for a photo in their home before heading to a Beyoncé concert, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Part of the Beyhive

In August 2023, the couple attended one of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour shows, and it sure looks like the VP knows how to glam up! "Thanks for a fun date night!" they captioned a snap before heading to the show.

3/6

Kamala Harris cooks a meal with her goddaughter in her kitchen, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Momala

Doug shared a pair of sweet snapshots of Kamala at home cooking up something spectacular with her godchildren, sharing a more intimate look inside their home.

4/6

Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, and Meena Harris take a selfie during a New Year's party, shared on Instagram© Instagram

The Emhoffs are party people

Kamala and Doug definitely know how to have a good time, throwing together some New Year's hats and sparklers for a fun family-filled celebration that also involved Kamala's niece Meena.

5/6

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff share a selfie from their kitchen for New Year's, shared on Instagram© Instagram

A simple affair

For another New Year's celebration, the Vice President shared a selfie of herself and Doug with their delectable homemade New Year's spread.

6/6

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff embrace while on a morning walk, shared on Instagram© Instagram

"You did it, Kamala"

Doug shared a tender moment that captured their reaction to Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential elections, with the two sweetly embracing while on a morning walk near their home.

