Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's most relatable at-home moments in photos

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are the "it" couple of the moment, as the current Vice President of the United States steps in to accept the Democratic nomination for the 2024 Presidential election.

Right by her side through it all has been her husband Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman of the United States who delivered a rousing yet tender speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

In fact, he even pointed out how, on Thursday, August 22nd, the same night she is set to deliver her keynote address and accept the Democratic party's nomination, they will also celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

In honor of the nation's second couple and their love story, take a look at some of their most adorable and relatable at-home moments in photos…

Kamala shared this tender moment between the couple inside her home office for Father's Day earlier this year, calling Doug her "husband and best friend."

2/ 6 © Instagram Part of the Beyhive In August 2023, the couple attended one of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour shows, and it sure looks like the VP knows how to glam up! "Thanks for a fun date night!" they captioned a snap before heading to the show.



Doug shared a pair of sweet snapshots of Kamala at home cooking up something spectacular with her godchildren, sharing a more intimate look inside their home.

4/ 6 © Instagram The Emhoffs are party people Kamala and Doug definitely know how to have a good time, throwing together some New Year's hats and sparklers for a fun family-filled celebration that also involved Kamala's niece Meena.



For another New Year's celebration, the Vice President shared a selfie of herself and Doug with their delectable homemade New Year's spread.