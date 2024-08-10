Emma Willis' rarely-seen second slinky wedding dress and face glitter

Emma Willis, 48, was not afraid to break the rules when it came to her two weddings with Matt Willis, 41, choosing everything from bold beauty looks to slinky gowns.

The Love Is Blind hosts exchanged vows at the Rushton Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire on 7 July 2008. Emma looked striking in a Phillipa Lepley wedding dress with a fitted waist, a full-length tulle skirt and an open back with button-back detailing.

In a break from tradition, the bride rocked pillar box red nails that stood out against her white bouquet.

Ten years later, Emma and Matt – who are parents to Isabelle, Ace and Trixie – renewed their vows, with the Celebrity Big Brother presenter taking the opportunity to recycle her original gown. But did you spot her second wedding dress?

Second wedding

In 2018, Emma was pictured getting a piggyback from her husband in her tulle backless gown. The only difference was her neutral manicure and the lack of white flowers in her pixie cut.

She had invited all of her guests, including Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes – to also slip back into their own bridal gowns.

A carousel of photos shared a peek inside the celebrations, including Emma's slinky satin slip dress complete with spaghetti straps and a figure-skimming silhouette. She finished off her party look with silver and pink face glitter positioned around her eyes.

"Reminiscing to 4 months ago and my absolute fave day of the year. So many people mucked in to make it brilliantly special (can you spot ‘em). Tomorrow we’re going on a ‘familymoon’ is that even a thing?!" she captioned the post.

McFly performed at the wedding reception for the first time in two years, and guests appeared to be relishing in their reunion.

Working together

© Getty The couple started dating in 2004

Emma and Matt started dating in 2004 and he went on to propose three years later during a trip to Venice. The pair have continued to gush about one another throughout their 16-year marriage. Following their vow renewal, the McBusted star wrote in an Instagram post: "I actually managed to hang on to her for 10 years... I’m still not sure how? I know I’m punching before you all comment that! I am the luckiest guy in the world.

Emma and Matt are the doting parents to three childen

"I get to spend the rest of my life with this kind beautiful powerful woman. She is the most amazing wife and mother and I could not be more proud to be her husband. Thank you for the best years of my life."

As well as spending time at home with their three kids, they have also recently developed a professional relationship, presenting Love Is Blind together.

© Netflix The couple are hosting Love Is Blind together

Speaking of working with his wife, Matt said in a statement: "It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing, and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us."

Emma added: "I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus – you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt, and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity."

