Ronnie Wood's daughter-in-law Faye Harris sparkles in sequin mini wedding dress and garter – exclusive photos

Fearne Cotton and Jo Wood may have been among the A-list wedding guests, but all eyes were on Faye Harris as she married Rolling Stone star Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone in Ireland.

Steve Harris's daughter Faye looked resplendent in three bridal outfits, starting with a slinky silk wedding dress from New York designer Elizabeth Fillmore. She layered it underneath a sheer, high-necked overlay with long sleeves and crystal embellishments for the ceremony, before removing it to reveal the thick sparkly straps as she enjoyed her first dance with Tyrone.

© The Curries Faye Harris and Tyrone Wood marry in Ireland

Faye, whom Tyrone described as "drop-dead gorgeous" had worn her brunette hair in an elegant messy bun with curled face-framing strands around her face and a hairpiece by Jennifer Behr, but she let her hair down for the evening party at the K Club luxury hotel and golf resort.

© The Curries The bride removed her sheer overlay followed the ceremony

Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine show Faye's final wedding look by Clio Peppiatt. She slipped into an ivory sequin mini dress with silver detailing and a mini leg split with 'Tyrone' beaded into the hem as her 'something blue'.

© The Curries Faye looked stunning in a sequin mini dress for the evening reception

Adding to her daring ensemble, the founder of clean luxury fragrance company Eauso Vert rocked a white garter that stood in stark contrast to her golden tan, and styled her hair in mermaid waves that fell past her shoulders. See all her show-stopping outfits in the video...

WATCH: Exclusive footage of Faye Harris and Tyrone Wood's rock wedding of the decade

Meanwhile, her boyfriend of two years looked dapper in a forest green tailor-made suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Two weddings

© Instagram Ronnie Wood revealed his son is set to marry his fiancee after his tour



The couple, who got engaged in December 2023, tied the knot in the walled garden at Ronnie's spectacular country estate set in more than 80 acres in County Kildare.

"When Ty called his dad to ask if we could get married at the house, he said: ‘I’ve always thought the garden would be a beautiful place for someone to get married,'" Faye explained. "It’s in the most spectacular Irish countryside. I don’t know how you can’t love it here."

Tyrone added that the home, which features an indoor pool, several guest apartments and an art studio, holds a special place in his heart. "The beautiful thing is that I’m the first one of the siblings to get married here and that makes it even more special," he explained.



Her new husband Tyrone described the wedding as "emotional" while his half-brother's wife Fearne Cotton said it was "relaxed and gorgeous." But it was proud father of the bride Steve's account of the day and his daughter's happiness that was truly heartwarming.

"The celebrations were fantastic," he said. "It was these musical dynasties coming together, but it felt like a very down-to-earth ceremony, and there are strong bonds here.

"They are a lovely family. Faye looks really in love; she's really beaming and is very happy."

© The Curries Tyrone and Faye's family gushed about their Irish wedding



The wedding comes days after they had a civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Faye once again chose an unconventional bridal mini dress, but this one was by Self-Portrait and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a cut-out at the bust.

She teamed it with Sergio Rossi heels and a white satin headband with a birdcage veil on top of her tousled curls.

"It was a magical day celebrating with our family and friends in London," the couple told HELLO!.

Hair: Ashley Marie Melamed of The Woodbridge Salon; Carly Lazarus-Dittrich

Makeup: Gemma Whitbread-Minihane;Shauna Taggart;Carrie Marley

Photography: The Curries



Videography: Butler Film & Photography

Florist: Nikki Tibbles, founder of Wild at Heart

Wedding planner: Tara Fay Events