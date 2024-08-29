Anne Hathaway's shoulder-baring wedding gown was iconic - see best-dressed movie brides

Anne Hathaway has made some pretty iconic sartorial choices over the years.
Her character Andy Sachs established herself as nothing short of an icon surrounded by the crème de la crème of the fashion world in The Devil Wears Prada, but it is a certain look from her 2004 reprisal of the lead role Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement which remains one of her most well-known bridal look.
Anne's royal alter ego walked down the Genovian aisle in the most beautiful gown featuring lace sleeves and a Bardot neckline. Her deep brunette locks were slicked off her face to cater for her dainty tiara and metres-long veil.
The Idea of You star's own wedding dress was a far cry from the Disney garment. The actress married Adam Shulman in 2012 in a stunning Valentino gown with a vintage 1920s lace headpiece and pink tulle underlayer.
Anne isn't the only Hollywood actress to get hitched on set. Join HELLO! in revisiting some of the silver screen's most iconic bridal looks…
Kate Hudson, Bride Wars
Kate Hudson's uber-feisty bride Liv Lerner got her fairytale wedding at The Plaza in 2009 in a princess gown with an ultra-modern mauve bow around the waist.
Julia Roberts, Runaway Bride
Julia Roberts rocked several bridal gowns in the 1999 hit The Runaway Bride. The highlight was this silk floor-length number with lace sleeves like the royal wedding gown of the Princess of Wales.
Courteney Cox, Friends
When Courteney Cox's iconic character Monica Geller married Chandler Bing in a 1999 episode of Friends she wore a minimalist white gown with a V-shaped neckline and fitted bodice.
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia
Amanda Seyfried channeled island goddess in 2008 when Sophie Sheridan walked down the aisle to Sky. Though they left the altar behind them, Sophie looked beautiful in a boho off-white frothy gown with blue floral embroidery.
Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music
Anne Hathaway's co-star Julie Andrews styled out a beautiful wedding dress of her own as she portrayed Maria von Trapp in the iconic 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music. Similar to the royal wedding gown of Jordan's Princess Rajwa, Maria wore a wrap-top gown with long sleeves and a full skirt.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City
In 2007, Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw almost walked down the aisle in an ivory silk duchesse satin and Radzimir taffeta gown from Vivienne Westwood. The gown was revived in 2022 in an episode of And Just Like That... alongside blue Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn portrayed Jo Stockton in the classic 1968 movie Funny Face, starring alongside Fred Astaire in a vintage A-line midi gown with the most beautiful balletic skirt and bow-adorned veil.