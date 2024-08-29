Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway's shoulder-baring bridal gown was next-level iconic
amanda seyfried, anne hathaway, sarah jessica parker, monica and chandler in bridal looks© Shutterstock,Getty

Anne Hathaway's shoulder-baring wedding gown was iconic - see best-dressed movie brides

See the best-dressed movie brides from Amanda Seyfried to Courteney Cox

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway has made some pretty iconic sartorial choices over the years. 

Her character Andy Sachs established herself as nothing short of an icon surrounded by the crème de la crème of the fashion world in The Devil Wears Prada, but it is a certain look from her 2004 reprisal of the lead role Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement which remains one of her most well-known bridal look.

Anne Hathaway in bridal gown © Buena Vista/Everett/Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway wore a bridal gown as Princess Mia of Genovia

Anne's royal alter ego walked down the Genovian aisle in the most beautiful gown featuring lace sleeves and a Bardot neckline. Her deep brunette locks were slicked off her face to cater for her dainty tiara and metres-long veil.

The Idea of You star's own wedding dress was a far cry from the Disney garment. The actress married Adam Shulman in 2012 in a stunning Valentino gown with a vintage 1920s lace headpiece and pink tulle underlayer.

Anne isn't the only Hollywood actress to get hitched on set. Join HELLO! in revisiting some of the silver screen's most iconic bridal looks…

Kate Hudson, Bride Wars

Kate Hudson in wedding dress© Shutterstock
Kate Hudson's character tied the knot at The Plaza

Kate Hudson's uber-feisty bride Liv Lerner got her fairytale wedding at The Plaza in 2009 in a princess gown with an ultra-modern mauve bow around the waist. 

Julia Roberts, Runaway Bride

Julia Roberts in wedding dress© Paramount/Everett/Shutterstock
Julia Roberts has played several brides

Julia Roberts rocked several bridal gowns in the 1999 hit The Runaway Bride. The highlight was this silk floor-length number with lace sleeves like the royal wedding gown of the Princess of Wales.

Courteney Cox, Friends

Monica Geller with chandler on wedding day© NBC
Monica Geller wore a minimalist gown

When Courteney Cox's iconic character Monica Geller married Chandler Bing in a 1999 episode of Friends she wore a minimalist white gown with a V-shaped neckline and fitted bodice.

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia

Amanda Seyfried in Mamma mia in wedding dress© Universal Pictures/Relativity Media/Littlestar/Playtone/Kobal/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried's character Sophie Sheridan was an island bride

Amanda Seyfried channeled island goddess in 2008 when Sophie Sheridan walked down the aisle to Sky. Though they left the altar behind them, Sophie looked beautiful in a boho off-white frothy gown with blue floral embroidery. 

Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music 

Julie Andrews as a bridal Maria von Trapp in The Sound Of Music © 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Julie Andrews played a bridal Maria von Trapp in The Sound Of Music

Anne Hathaway's co-star Julie Andrews styled out a beautiful wedding dress of her own as she portrayed Maria von Trapp in the iconic 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music. Similar to the royal wedding gown of Jordan's Princess Rajwa, Maria wore a wrap-top gown with long sleeves and a full skirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City 

Sarah Jessica Parker running in wedding dress© Henry Lamb/BEI/Shutterstock
Sarah Jessica Parker has worn the designer dress twice

In 2007, Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw almost walked down the aisle in an ivory silk duchesse satin and Radzimir taffeta gown from Vivienne Westwood. The gown was revived in 2022 in an episode of And Just Like That... alongside blue Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Audrey Hepburn, Funny Face

Audrey Hepburn in wedding dress in Funny Face© Cinema Publishers Collection/THA/Shutterstock
Audrey Hepburn wore a vintage dress in Funny Face

Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn portrayed Jo Stockton in the classic 1968 movie Funny Face, starring alongside Fred Astaire in a vintage A-line midi gown with the most beautiful balletic skirt and bow-adorned veil.


