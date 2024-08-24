Ed Westwick's model bride Amy Jackson stuns in slinky white dress for Italian wedding photos

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are certainlt enjoying their muptials in Italy, seven months after they got engaged.

The couple had quite the reception, with the party taking place on a boat off the Italian coast. A friend of Amy's shared the more gorgeous photo of Amy and her groom embracing. The bride looks divine in slinky white dress that touched the floor and had matching heels. Ed also chose to wear white for the occasion, looking suave in a white suit as he gazed lovingly at his bride.

© Instagram Ed and Amy looked so loved-up with the beautiful sunset

Other photos shared from the event showed Amy walking hand-in-hand with her son as she boarded the party boat. Amy looked beautiful with bright makeup and a deep red lip, while also accessoring with a stunning necklace.

Ed and Amy had kept fans updated with the weekend of wedding celebrations, which began with a pizza party for friends and family in a rustic outdoor setting.

© Instagram The couple flew to Italy for their wedding

After flying on what appeared to be a private jet with Hermes blankets, Amy swapped her white cowl-neck top and matching trousers for a lacy dress for the evening.

The floor-length gown had a fitted silhouette with long lace sleeves, a ruffled cuff, a plunging neckline and a sheer lace skirt. She teamed it with a ruffled bridal headband securing her long locks away from her face, while Ed went for an effortless summer chic aesthetic in cream trousers and a blue and white striped shirt.

© Instagram Amy looked stunning in a lace white bridal gown for her pre-wedding pizza party

"Let’s go get married baby! You’re gonna need to change your IG handle ;) @iamamyjackson ..we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes…Let’s go @biancobouquetweddings we [heart] you!" he captioned the carousel of photos on Instagram.

Glacier proposal

© Dominique Charriau Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson got engaged in Switzerland in January 2024

The Deep Fear actor and the model met at Silverstone Racetrack in 2021. "I was there with a friend who knew her. I saw her and thought, I’m going to make my move! We chatted for a bit and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee," he told HELLO! in 2023.

"We had a wonderful day and she beat me. Her lap time was a lot better than mine! She’s been making my heart race from day one!"

Following a three-year relationship, Ed proposed on a 107-metre-long suspension bridge in Switzerland. Photos shared on Instagram show Amy looking shocked as Ed opened the ring box on the Alps on Peak Walk by Tissot.

"Hell YES," Amy captioned the photos, which shared a closer look at her dazzling oval diamond engagement ring.

Family plans

© Ian West - PA Images The actor opened up about his family plans with Amy, who is a mother to a son from a previous relationship



Ed had previously been open about his desire to get married in an interview with HELLO!. When asked if it was on the cards, he said: "Yes! One hundred per cent. I grew up in a wonderful household where my mum and dad were married. My parents loved each other fiercely right up to the end. I idolised them and their relationship. Just that kind of support!"

The couple recently moved from London to a home in the countryside, where they said they hope to start a family in the future.

"We have much more space than in London and we love the peace and tranquility. The ambition is to have our own family. There are no announcements to make yet! Amy has her son Andreas who is wonderful and he’s with his dad half of the time," he continued.

