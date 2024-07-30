Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Princess Rajwa's secret bridal tiara tribute to Queen Rania went unnoticed
Rajwa and prince hussein on wedding day and queen rania in green© Getty

Princess Rajwa's breathtaking bridal tiara tribute to mother-in-law Queen Rania went unnoticed

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan married Rajwa Al Saif in 2023

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked simply breathtaking when she was first seen at Zahran Palace in Amman for her 2023 nuptials to Crown Prince Hussein.

The royal, now 30, wore two beautiful designer gowns - the first by Elie Saab with a high neckline and long sleeves, and the second by Dolce & Gabbana with a full skirt. 

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace during their wedding © Getty
Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

However, her fairytale tiara was arguably the most meaningful element of her ensemble. The former architect wore the Diamond Tiara which was adorned with numerous modern-cut diamonds. 

Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif exchange rings during the wedding ceremony© Royal Hashemite Court
Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif looked incredible

The tiara also paid a subtle but sentimental homage to Rajwa's new mother-in-law, Queen Rania. The diadem was inscribed with Arabic script reading 'Rajwatun min Allah' which translates to 'A prayer answered by God.'

AMMAN, JORDAN- JUNE 01: Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace during their wedding on June 01, 2023 in Amman, Jordan. Al Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan, is the son of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussei© Jordan Pix
Princess Rajwa's tiara gleamed

The sweet message stems from an Instagram caption penned by King Abdullah II's wife ahead of her son's wedding where she referred to Rajwa as a "prayer answered from God".

Princess Rajwa's bridal gowns: the full low-down

Princess Rajwa changed into a second wedding dress for the banquet dinner© Royal Hashemite Court
Princess Rajwa changed into a second wedding dress for the banquet dinner

The royal's first gown was simple but elegant with padded shoulders and an asymmetrical neckline. The gown also featured ruching across the bodice and was worn with an unexpected pair of white flats. 

Princess Beatrice, Princess Kate and more royals posed for an official wedding photo at Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's state banquet© Royal Hashemite Court
The royals gathered for an official wedding photo at Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's state banquet

Rajwa's wedding reception gown brought a totally different energy. It featured capped sleeves and was adorned with flamboyant 3D flowers. 

Queen Rania's mother-of-the-groom look

Frederik and Mary of Denmark being met King Abdullah II bin al-Hoessein and Queen Rania© Royal Hashemite Court/Action Press/Shutterstock
Queen Rania wore a black gown to welcome guests

The bride wasn't the only member of the Jordanian royal family to don a breathtaking tiara on the special day. The Queen was seen with the Arabic Scroll Tiara, styled into her loose curls. The glittering diamond and platinum number features the prayer 'Allah is great' in Arabic lettering.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted Queen Rania ahead of the banquet
Queen Rania changed into a Dior dress

To accompany her dazzling diadem, Rania wore a black and gold gown from the Dior AW22 Couture Collection before switching into a beige beaded gown by Elie Saab which Vogue Arabia reported was "reminiscent of the one-shouldered shape of the traditional Chut Thai, the national dress of Thailand".

Wedding guest tiaras

Princess Kate and Queen Mary in tiaras at the wedding reception at the Al Husseiniya palace© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock
Princess Kate wore a Jenny Packham gown

Royals flew in from across Europe to mark the special occasion, many of which decked out in diamonds of their own. 

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and Princess Amalia pictured ahead of the state banquet for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding© Shutterstock
Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia wore sparkling tiaras

DISCOVER: Princess Rajwa is glowing as she shows off growing baby bump during official outing 

The Princess of Wales was seen wearing a pink sparkly Jenny Packham gown and the Lover's Knot Tiara to the banquet while Queen Maxima of the Netherlands rocked the Stuart Tiara.

