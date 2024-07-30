Princess Rajwa's breathtaking bridal tiara tribute to mother-in-law Queen Rania went unnoticed

Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked simply breathtaking when she was first seen at Zahran Palace in Amman for her 2023 nuptials to Crown Prince Hussein.

The royal, now 30, wore two beautiful designer gowns - the first by Elie Saab with a high neckline and long sleeves, and the second by Dolce & Gabbana with a full skirt.

© Getty Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

However, her fairytale tiara was arguably the most meaningful element of her ensemble. The former architect wore the Diamond Tiara which was adorned with numerous modern-cut diamonds.

© Royal Hashemite Court Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif looked incredible

The tiara also paid a subtle but sentimental homage to Rajwa's new mother-in-law, Queen Rania. The diadem was inscribed with Arabic script reading 'Rajwatun min Allah' which translates to 'A prayer answered by God.'

© Jordan Pix Princess Rajwa's tiara gleamed

The sweet message stems from an Instagram caption penned by King Abdullah II's wife ahead of her son's wedding where she referred to Rajwa as a "prayer answered from God".

Princess Rajwa's bridal gowns: the full low-down

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa changed into a second wedding dress for the banquet dinner

The royal's first gown was simple but elegant with padded shoulders and an asymmetrical neckline. The gown also featured ruching across the bodice and was worn with an unexpected pair of white flats.

© Royal Hashemite Court The royals gathered for an official wedding photo at Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's state banquet

Rajwa's wedding reception gown brought a totally different energy. It featured capped sleeves and was adorned with flamboyant 3D flowers.

Queen Rania's mother-of-the-groom look

© Royal Hashemite Court/Action Press/Shutterstock Queen Rania wore a black gown to welcome guests

The bride wasn't the only member of the Jordanian royal family to don a breathtaking tiara on the special day. The Queen was seen with the Arabic Scroll Tiara, styled into her loose curls. The glittering diamond and platinum number features the prayer 'Allah is great' in Arabic lettering.

Queen Rania changed into a Dior dress

To accompany her dazzling diadem, Rania wore a black and gold gown from the Dior AW22 Couture Collection before switching into a beige beaded gown by Elie Saab which Vogue Arabia reported was "reminiscent of the one-shouldered shape of the traditional Chut Thai, the national dress of Thailand".

Wedding guest tiaras

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Kate wore a Jenny Packham gown

Royals flew in from across Europe to mark the special occasion, many of which decked out in diamonds of their own.

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia wore sparkling tiaras

The Princess of Wales was seen wearing a pink sparkly Jenny Packham gown and the Lover's Knot Tiara to the banquet while Queen Maxima of the Netherlands rocked the Stuart Tiara.