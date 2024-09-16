Lady Amelia Windsor twins with sister in hot pink hen party mini dress

Lady Amelia Windsor struck the perfect balance between summer and autumn with her latest outfit – move over summer milkmaid dresses, the velvet mini is the new dress in town.

Giving us a lesson in season transitional dressing, Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin posed in a hot pink frock for her "first hen party" near the coast in Dorset. While she went bare-legged for the occasion, Amelia added warmth with a Barbie-pink Brora sweater vest with a blue trim, cow-print ankle boots and a velvet scarf that matched her dress.

© Instagram Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin attended her first hen party

After the sunset, Amelia was pictured layering a black cardi over her ensemble to keep the autumn chill at bay.

It seems as though the hen party had a theme since she posed with her sister Lady Marina Windsor in the same colourway. Marina wore a fitted fuschia midi skirt and a long-sleeved cardigan, which could have been the siblings' take on Mean Girls since her Instagram caption referred to the classic quote: "On Wednesdays we wear pink."

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor wore matching pink outfits

Other outfits included a nun, which could have been from Sister Act, and Princess Fiona from Shrek.

Stylish wedding guest

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor oozed sophistication at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

Amelia may not have attended a hen party before, but she has plenty of experience picking out the perfect wedding guest dress.

In August, she looked striking in a tangerine maxi dress with oversized pink and brown florals, a ruched neckline and a leg split. She teamed the rainbow frock with colour-clashing fuschia platform heels in a luxe velvet material, which complemented her Barbie-pink scarf.

© Instagram The royal layered a bomber jacket over her colour-clashing wedding guest dress in August

The model, who is signed to one of the best-known agencies in the world, Storm, also opted for a pretty pink dress when she attended Lady Gabriella Windsor and her late husband Thomas Kingston's wedding at St George's Chapel in May 2019.

The Gül Hürgel dress featured puff sleeves, a belted waist and a daisy print, and she paired it with white wedges and a cream fascinator.

Sustainable fashion

© Instagram Marina and Amelia Windsor both champion sustainable fashion and borrow clothes from their mother

Both Amelia and Marina have been vocal about their love of sustainable fashion, with the sisters turning to charity shops to find second-hand pieces and borrowing clothes from friends and family members.

"Fast fashion is incredibly destructive to our planet. I try to shop from charity shops, vintage shops, sustainable brands, and often I borrow clothes off friends. That's a pretty good way of doing it.

"That's what my friends and I are trying to do a lot more. And just keeping things for longer and buying less stuff, less consumerism where possible," Marina told HELLO!.

She added that she even borrows vintage pieces from her mother Sylvana Tomaselli.

"I think the generation above us kept their clothes so well. I'm trying to do the same thing. My mother still has some clothing in perfect condition from her twenties. I'm very lucky as she very generously lends me things. She has a great sense of style."

