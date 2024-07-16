Prince Harry's model cousin Lady Amelia Windsor rocks red hot mini dress and knee-high boots

Lady Amelia Windsor is an endless source of boho fashion inspiration, but she switched up her style on Monday as she stepped out in a chic ensemble at the National Gallery in London.

Princes William and Harry's third cousin, 28, donned a broderie anglaise cherry red mini dress with a tied waist, which she layered underneath a cropped boxy blazer. The boucle jacket from Ganni retails for £295 and perfectly complemented her edgy knee-high boots from Bobbies, which are on sale for £192.

© Instagram Lady Amelia looked glamorous as she stepped out at the National Gallery

A monochromatic shoulder bag and chunky gold jewellery completed Amelia's latest outfit, which was a departure from the sustainable brands such as Fanfare and Tove for whom she has advocated.

The model, who is signed to Storm Model Management alongside Lady Kitty Spencer and Kate Moss, has been considered the royal family’s first influencer thanks to her rebellious style – just look at her retro bikini and flared festival look for proof – and presence in the fashion industry, including collaborations including Dolce & Gabbana, Bulgari and Chanel.

© Instagram Amelia chose a bold outfit for Glastonbury festival

Despite having access to a plethora of brands, Amelia has developed a unique sense of style which she has finetuned through inspiration on Instagram – where she discovered Ganni – and thrifting, which she began while studying at Edinburgh University. Her focus on sustainability and how fast fashion impacts the environment was highlighted further amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She opened up about her love of sustainable fashion

“That literally is all I wore, it’s the excitement of it – and it became a bit of an obsession. I just love the fact that you never know what you’re going to find. Portobello market I love, it has such a great atmosphere and all the sellers have known each other for years. And now, obviously, you have online as well, with Depop and Vestiaire," she told Hello! Fashion Monthly.

As for her beauty look, Amelia tends to keep it simple, preferring low-maintenance makeup for her daily looks. She proved this was the case during her latest London outing with her dewy skin and natural dewy skin, and her caramel-hued highlighted bob falling in a straight style just below her chin.

The royal has revealed her daily makeup routine is very low maintenance, but she puts in more effort for glamorous events.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor keeps her beauty look low maintenance

"Day-to-day I normally wear concealer and bronzer. For occasions, lots of eye make-up, a strong mascara and a smoky or glittery eye in gold or silver," she told Harper's Bazaar, before admitting that LED facials are one of her go-to beauty treatments for radiant skin.

