Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's model cousin Lady Amelia Windsor rocks red hot mini dress and knee-high boots
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Lady Amelia Windsor in a striped red dress© Edward Berthelot

Prince Harry's model cousin Lady Amelia Windsor rocks red hot mini dress and knee-high boots

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's third cousin is known for her modern, rebellious style

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lady Amelia Windsor is an endless source of boho fashion inspiration, but she switched up her style on Monday as she stepped out in a chic ensemble at the National Gallery in London.

Princes William and Harry's third cousin, 28, donned a broderie anglaise cherry red mini dress with a tied waist, which she layered underneath a cropped boxy blazer. The boucle jacket from Ganni retails for £295 and perfectly complemented her edgy knee-high boots from Bobbies, which are on sale for £192. 

Lady Amelia Windsor in a red mini dress and knee-high boots© Instagram
Lady Amelia looked glamorous as she stepped out at the National Gallery

A monochromatic shoulder bag and chunky gold jewellery completed Amelia's latest outfit, which was a departure from the sustainable brands such as Fanfare and Tove for whom she has advocated.

The model, who is signed to Storm Model Management alongside Lady Kitty Spencer and Kate Moss, has been considered the royal family’s first influencer thanks to her rebellious style – just look at her retro bikini and flared festival look for proof – and presence in the fashion industry, including collaborations including Dolce & Gabbana, Bulgari and Chanel.

Amelia Windsor in a bikini top and orange trousers© Instagram
Amelia chose a bold outfit for Glastonbury festival

Despite having access to a plethora of brands, Amelia has developed a unique sense of style which she has finetuned through inspiration on Instagram – where she discovered Ganni – and thrifting, which she began while studying at Edinburgh University. Her focus on sustainability and how fast fashion impacts the environment was highlighted further amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also like

Lady Amelia Windsor wears striped dress
She opened up about her love of sustainable fashion

“That literally is all I wore, it’s the excitement of it – and it became a bit of an obsession. I just love the fact that you never know what you’re going to find. Portobello market I love, it has such a great atmosphere and all the sellers have known each other for years. And now, obviously, you have online as well, with Depop and Vestiaire," she told Hello! Fashion Monthly.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's changing style file

As for her beauty look, Amelia tends to keep it simple, preferring low-maintenance makeup for her daily looks. She proved this was the case during her latest London outing with her dewy skin and natural dewy skin, and her caramel-hued highlighted bob falling in a straight style just below her chin.

The royal has revealed her daily makeup routine is very low maintenance, but she puts in more effort for glamorous events. 

Lady Amelia Windsor attended the summer party at the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square© Getty
Lady Amelia Windsor keeps her beauty look low maintenance

"Day-to-day I normally wear concealer and bronzer. For occasions, lots of eye make-up, a strong mascara and a smoky or glittery eye in gold or silver," she told Harper's Bazaar, before admitting that LED facials are one of her go-to beauty treatments for radiant skin.

READ: Loved Meghan Markle's Bottega earrings? I tried the viral Amazon pair and they're on sale

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More