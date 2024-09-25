Jennifer Aniston burst onto our TV screens in 1994 as Friends' Rachel Green dressed as a bride. But she didn't get married in real life until 2000 when she wed Fight Club actor Brad Pitt.

The Morning Show star, now 55, married Brad in a private ceremony in Malibu and the stars were certainly adamant their nuptials would remain private.

© Getty Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston first met in 1994, but didn't begin dating until 1998

The couple rented an incredible multimillion-dollar cliff-top estate set over five acres but in order to keep their do away from the global stage, airspace was restricted above the venue during the ceremony to prevent paparazzi from flying over.

© NBC Jennifer Aniston was a bride in the Friends pilot

Meanwhile, the reception was held in a marqueee to ward off unwanted photographers. The anti-photograph measures were just two parts of the security plan which reportedly cost $101,000 to instate.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff provided traffic control on the day while guests were required to sign a confidentiality agreement ahead of the event which overlooked the Pacific Ocean.

Jennifer and Brad's big day

As you would expect from one of the most high-profile couples of the nineties, Jennifer and Brad's wedding day, which reportedly set them back $1 million, was quite the spectacle.

The day featured a pyrotechnic firework display, as well as a performance from a 40-person gospel choir, and a flower display costing $100,000 that boasted 50,000 flowers to create a "zen garden" on every table.

© Getty Fireworks light the Malibu sky after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding

The menu was off the charts with caviar and lobster washed down with Dom Perignon champagne. The wedding cake was a lavish six-tier number covered in white frosting.

© NBC Jennifer's Friends co-stars minus Matt LeBlanc were in attendance at her wedding

The star-studded guest list included the Murder Mystery actress' co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry, while Brad invited Fight Club's Ed Norton, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz.

The bridal look

While there has only ever been one photo released of the couple, who divorced in 2005, on their wedding day, details of the Marley & Me star's bridal ensemble have been revealed.

Jennifer stunned in a floor-length bespoke Lawrence Steele dress covered in glass beads and featuring a low back - she certainly offered Rachel Green a masterclass in demure bridal dressing.

The Hollywood star was so Carrie Bradshaw-coded in a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels and a veil secured with a Swarovski crystal tiara.

© Getty The couple ditched their usual casual fashion for their wedding day

Meanwhile, the groom donned a four-button black tuxedo by Heidi Slimane.