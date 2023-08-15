Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's wedding had this ultra-luxe feature, guest reveals: 'A lot of bucks there'

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's five-year marriage may have come and gone, but memories of their wedding in 2000 will stay forever in their guest's minds.

The former Hollywood It couple first met in 1994, when the actor was with former fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow, and started dating in 1998. "That was a really easy evening. It was really fun," the Friends alum later told Diane Sawyer in a 2004 interview.

The two announced their engagement in 1999 at a Sting concert, and tied the knot in front of a reported 200 friends atop a Malibu cliff on July 29.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt make first on-screen appearance since 2005 split

Though Jennifer and Brad infamously divorced in 2005, just as the latter sparked up a romance with now also ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the former couple's wedding appears to have left a lasting impression on comedian Michael Rapaport.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, not only did the actor reveal he attended the star-studded wedding 23 years ago, but he also shared the epic, ultra-luxe feature the two treated their friends to.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon supports Jennifer Aniston with sweet Instagram post

"I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding, they had a wall of caviar," he revealed, before joking: "I still have some saved over!"

© Getty Brad and Jennifer made their red carpet debut at the 1999 Emmys

He went on: "I'm still eating the caviar from there – I was shoving it down," adding: "Billy Preston performed. A lot of bucks there."

MORE: What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth?

MORE: Who is Jennifer Aniston dating? Full dating history revealed

Both Michael and Brad had guest roles on Jennifer's hit show Friends. Her ex starred as a high-school friend of Courteney Cox's character Monica Geller who wasn't exactly fond of Rachel Greene for one episode in 2001, while Michael had a four-episode guest role in 1999 as Gary, a police officer who dated Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe.

© Getty Their first red carpet as a married couple was at the Emmys the following year

Brad and Jennifer's wedding has been reported to have cost approximately $1 million, with stars such as Salma Hayek, Edward Norton, Cameron Diaz, and others in attendance.

She wore a halter-neck dress with embroidered pearls on its bodice designed by Lawrence Steele, while Brad opted for a sharp black suit designed by former Saint Laurent creative director Hedi Slimane, who today helms Celine.

© Getty The two got married in Malibu on July 29, 2000

Despite their tumultuous break-up, today the two are on friendly terms. Jennifer went on to both marry and divorce Justin Theroux, who she also remains friends with, and in 2018, she told Elle: "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion," adding: "And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse inside multi-million dollar bedroom for this heartwarming reason

© Getty Brad and Jennifer had an instantly viral reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards

One year later, Brad, his ex Gwyneth, plus Jennifer's other ex John Mayer were all spotted at her 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood.

And, after they had a viral interaction at the 2020 SAG Awards, she declared during an appearance's Howard Stern show: "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," maintaining: "And we speak and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.