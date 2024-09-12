Orlando Bloom shocks fans after calling Katy Perry by her real name

Orlando Bloom left many fans scratching their heads after he called his fiancée Katy Perry by her real name.

The 47-year-old actor gave a heartfelt speech at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday as he introduced Katy, who was being honored with the MTV Video Vanguard Award.

Orlando praised his fiancée – who was recognized for her "outstanding contributions and profound impact" on music videos – in his speech but many fans were distracted after learning Katy Perry is not her birth name.

He told the audience: "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light, and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates.

"I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family. In moments when we've most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates has brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world."

He added: "She loves with her whole heart, and it's kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere, in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans.

© Getty Images Orlando referred to Katy by her real name

"Congratulations on this honor, baby, I'm so proud of you. 1-4-3. Ladies and gentlemen, your 2024 MTV video vanguard: Katheryn Hudson, Katy Perry."

Viewers soon flooded X (formerly Twitter) to express their shock over learning Katy's real moniker.

© Getty Images Orlando gave a heartfelt speech to introduce Katy

One said: "So I'm today years old when I learned that Katy Perry's real name is not Katy Perry... is Taylor the only artist who goes by her real name."

A second said: "KATY PERRY ISN'T HER REAL NAME WHAT." A third added: "Why did I think Katy Perry's real name was Katy Perry?"

© Getty Images Katy was honored with the MTV Video Vanguard Awards

Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016 before calling it quits the following year. They reunited after a year apart and announced their engagement in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, four, in 2020.

Explaining the reason for their breakup on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently, Katy said: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando split for a year

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

During their split, Orlando went to the famed week-long intensive therapy retreat at The Hoffman Institute, which changed the course of their relationship.

"He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me."

© Instagram Katy and Orlando now shared daughter Daisy Dove

Katy admitted that she was "used to the push-pull" of their relationship that would often result in a "dopamine hit" from "playing games".

However, she soon followed in Orlando's footsteps and attended the Hoffman Institute, which "saved my life".

© Getty Images The couple's relationship was saved after they attended The Hoffman Institute

"I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," she said.

"It saved my life," Katy added. "I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process – and meditation."