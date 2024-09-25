Nicole Kidman left taken aback as husband Keith Urban pulls surprising move on her

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a relationship that can be characterized by a lot of adorable PDA, a close bond with family, and endless amounts of support.

But apparently, as it turns out, Keith, 56, has a bit of George Clooney in him, as he recently confessed to pulling a prank on his wife, 57, at one of the year's most high-profile events.

The Australian musician was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the pair recalled interacting with each other at the annual Met Gala this past May, which Keith and Nicole attended together.

At this point, the duo revealed that they'd managed to successfully pull a tiny prank on the actress, a case of the old switcheroo, if you will.

"I was sitting next to Nic, and she had her hand on mine," Keith remembered. "And she was talking to somebody. And Jimmy came over and talked to me, I said, 'Jump in this seat, Jimmy, and just slide your hand in under mine so she's holding your hand.'"

"'She won't know, she's chatting to somebody looking the other way,'" he continued to the audience, while Jimmy, 50, buried his face in his hands as the memory rushed back to him. The pair mimicked how his hand would've looked under Nicole's at this point as well.

© Getty Images Keith was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and recalled pulling a prank on his wife Nicole

Keith recalled then going around the other side of the table and waving at Nicole to grab her attention. When she realized what happened, she immediately took her hand back, per Jimmy, and screamed out: "What's going on?! Jimmy, don't do that!"

Although Nicole and Jimmy already have their own connection, as in a now-viral interview from his show in 2015, the Oscar-winning actress confessed that at one point, she had a crush on the comedian.

© Getty Images The couple made a romantic splash together at the 2024 Met Gala

It all started in 2005, when Nicole went to Jimmy's apartment for a chemistry test when she was looking for a leading man opposite her for the film Bewitched.

While Jimmy believed it was simply for a chemistry test, Nicole admitted that she actually liked him and was able to meet him through a mutual friend, which served as her ulterior motive. "I just remembered I liked you. Not now, I'm married now," a revelation that left the former Saturday Night Live star in absolute shock.

© Getty Images Nicole left Jimmy red-faced when she admitted she had a crush on him

"What? Wait, what's going on?… Did I date Nicole Kidman? Did we go on a date?" Jimmy blurted out, and she remembered the evening, saying: "You're there in a baseball cap and nothing…and then you put a video game on or something, and I was like, 'This is bad. This is so bad.'"

"And you didn't talk at all, and so after about an hour and a half I thought, 'He has no interest. This is so embarrassing.'"

© Getty Images The talk show host is good friends with both Nicole and Keith

To add insult to injury to an already embarrassed Jimmy, she added: "No chemistry. I was like, 'Maybe he's gay.'" Nicole has been married to Keith since 2006, and Jimmy has been married to Nancy Juvonen since 2007.