Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham's dreams have finally come true after they jetted to Fiji.

The Union star, 53, and his longtime wife, 46, are enjoying the trip of a lifetime after revealing they have waited "twenty-something years" to visit the island country.

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham look beach-ready in Fiji

While the sun appeared to be hiding for their dip in the ocean, Mark and Rhea looked elated as they toweled off on the deck outside their overwater bungalow.

Mark showcased his muscular physique in a pair of black swim shorts, while Rhea stood in a colorful bikini top with a towel wrapped around her torso.

"On this beautiful holiday the sun will shine for you," Mark captioned a video on Instagram.

"We've always wanted to come here, we've been talking about this for twenty-something years. Come out sun!" Mark added as he looked up to the sky.

© Instagram Mark and Rhea finally made their way to Fiji

Mark and Rhea have been going strong since 2001 and tied the knot on August 1, 2009, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, California, with only their children and about 12 close friends and family in attendance.

The couple live in Las Vegas with their four kids, Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 14, after relocating from LA.

© Instagram Mark couldn't resist kissing his wife

The father-of-four first detailed his plans to move during a 2022 interview with The Talk, during which he explained: "I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

He added: "So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer… This made a lot more sense for us."

© Instagram Rhea looked incredible in her bikini

At first, they lived in a two-story, 7,327-square-foot townhouse situated in a private community called The Summit Club, which Mark purchased in August 2022 for $14.5 million.

The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."

© Instagram Rhea didn't let the lack of sun ruin her vacation

After a year, he sold the property for a whopping $16.6 million after revealing it was only ever a "temporary place".

Speaking with TODAY.com, he explained: "When we decided to move (to Las Vegas), we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place… and we now moved into another place."

© Getty Images Mark relocated his family from LA to Las Vegas

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another."

Giving further insight into what his family's life looks like in Nevada, he added: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But (in) Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© Instagram Mark and Rhea have been together since 2001

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather. But the kids are thriving (in Las Vegas)."

He added: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."