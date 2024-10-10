ITV News star Lucy Meacock, 64, sparkles in unconventional wedding dress for 'Vicar of Dibley' nuptials

Lucy Meacock was a radiant bride in the first photos of her "Vicar of Dibley" wedding celebrations with her husband Jonathan in Eccleston, Lancashire.

The former ITV's Granada Reports presenter, 64, took to Instagram to share a peek inside her big day, showing off her sparkly wedding dress from Maria Morris Couture. Ditching the traditional gown, Lucy looked stunning in a long-sleeved top with a rounded neckline and sheer sleeves which she paired with a matching embellished skirt.

Beauty-wise, she wore her long blonde hair in a half updo finished with delicate white flowers by DD Hair & Beauty. Meanwhile, her husband cut a dapper figure in a three-piece suit.

© Instagram The couple got married in Eccleston, Lancashire

Lucy's PR Carolyn Hughes posted a carousel of photos documenting the "joyous weekend", writing: "The finest English country wedding (The bride wanted Vicar of Dibley vibes and that is what she got) - So much love shared and a wonderful gathering of the nicest people - as Lucy said in her speech, 'Love isn’t only for the young - it can hit you like a thunderbolt at any time in your life."

She added: "Lucy and Jonathan were made to be a couple! They waited a long time for each other - but their union was most definitely worth waiting for. Have a wonderful married life together."

Lucy also opened up about her emotional wedding day, which included a special nod to her husband and her late parents.

"White roses as [the] groom is from Yorkshire. And one secret flower that was my Dad’s favourite so he was there when I walked up the aisle. Later, in a quiet moment, I left it where I scattered my parents’ ashes many years ago," the bride revealed.

Pre-wedding comments

The TV star often shares updates of her home life with Jonathan on social media, and she has taken every opportunity to gush about her partner in interviews – including his romantic proposal.

© Instagram Lucy shared a photo of her hen party

Lucy previously told Cheshire Life: "I am the happiest that I’ve ever been in my life and he says that he’s very happy too. It’s wonderful. We have a great time together.

"I feel as if I have found my soul mate. We were in Northumberland for a break when he surprised me by proposing, and I immediately said yes."

Lucy recently shared photos of her hen party, where she was dressed in a black and white outfit with a tiara and a veil as she enjoyed drinks at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa.

She joked: "There will be NO hen do nonsense she said …..And then this happened!! No one listens to me anymore."

Leaving ITV

© ITV/Shutterstock The journalist left ITV News earlier this year

It has been a big year for Lucy, who got married just weeks after stepping down from ITV News following a 36-year career.

Announcing her departure on X, formerly Twitter, the journalist wrote: "I will bow out quietly - it's been the saddest of weeks. Like everyone else, my thoughts are only with those little girls who lost their lives in Southport.

"I have met some of the loveliest people this week & over my 36 years. It has been a privilege. Thank you."

She had previously described it as "the best job in the world" and said leaving was "one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made."

