David Mitchell's 'destined to be single' fears before his intimate church wedding to Victoria Coren

Victoria, who is best known for hosting BBC quiz show Only Connect, first met David in 2007 at Jonathan Ross' Halloween party, but it wasn't until three years later that sparks flew.

In his autobiography, Wiltshire-born David admitted he was "hopelessly in love" with Victoria. He wrote that the years in which they weren't together following their meet-cute were "an enormous sadness that overshadowed my life".

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock David met his wife Victoria at a Halloween party in 2007

He continued: "For three years I thought about her all the time, and I still do but in a much happier way. I get to spend all my time with her and she is the most fun person to be with. That makes me incredibly happy.

"I didn't know whether I was built to be in a couple and finding that I am is tremendous.

"Life is a lot less bewildering and stressful when there's someone to talk to who you know will back you up whatever happens."