David Mitchell's 'destined to be single' fears before his intimate church wedding to Victoria Coren

Earlier this year, David starred as a guest on Gyles Brandreth's Rosebud podcast, where he opened up about his years of unsuccessful dating before falling for Victoria, 52.
When asked about the first time he fell in love, the Would I Lie To You panellist replied: "I don’t know, I had a lot of crushes on people. The first huge crush I had was on this girl when I was 15 but they were all unrequited for a long time."
David revealed the first time he said "I love you" was to his now wife Victoria. "I've never had a significant relationship other than her," he said.
"I had one sort of two-month relationship with someone else and the odd one-nigh-stand kind of thing over the years but nothing serious at all.
"I thought that I’d probably be destined to be single, but it was very clear to me when I met Victoria that this was different... it was a long wait, but it was very easy, it was clear."
Victoria, who is best known for hosting BBC quiz show Only Connect, first met David in 2007 at Jonathan Ross' Halloween party, but it wasn't until three years later that sparks flew.
In his autobiography, Wiltshire-born David admitted he was "hopelessly in love" with Victoria. He wrote that the years in which they weren't together following their meet-cute were "an enormous sadness that overshadowed my life".
He continued: "For three years I thought about her all the time, and I still do but in a much happier way. I get to spend all my time with her and she is the most fun person to be with. That makes me incredibly happy.
"I didn't know whether I was built to be in a couple and finding that I am is tremendous.
"Life is a lot less bewildering and stressful when there's someone to talk to who you know will back you up whatever happens."
David and Victoria's low-key church wedding
The pair tied the knot in 2012 at an intimate church ceremony at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park in London.
Robert Webb, David's long-time comedy partner and Peep Show co-star took the role of best man.
The wedding was a star-studded affair, with many of TV's most loved comedians taking their seats in the pews. David Baddiel and his wife, Absolutely actress Morwenna Banks, Jimmy Carr, Sandi Toksvig, Frank Skinner attended, as well as Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman who acted as Victoria's bridesmaid.
