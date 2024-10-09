Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Mitchell 'destined to be single' before his intimate church wedding to Victoria Coren
Subscribe
David Mitchell 'destined to be single' before his intimate church wedding to Victoria Coren
Wedding of Victoria Coren to David Mitchell at St Peter's Church Belsize Park the Bride and Groom After Their Wedding Wedding of Victoria Coren to David Mitchell - 17 © Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

David Mitchell's 'destined to be single' fears before his intimate church wedding to Victoria Coren

The Ludwig star had never had a serious relationship before he found love with his wife

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Peep Show star David Mitchell admitted he thought he was "destined to be single" before meeting his wife Victoria Coren

The British comedian, 50, who is currently starring in Channel 4's Ludwig, married his TV presenter sweetheart in 2012, and the couple have since welcomed two daughters together

Earlier this year, David starred as a guest on Gyles Brandreth's Rosebud podcast, where he opened up about his years of unsuccessful dating before falling for Victoria, 52.

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell V&A Summer Party, Victoria and Albert Museum, London, UK - 21 Jun 2023© David Fisher/Shutterstock
David Mitchell is married to Victoria Coren

When asked about the first time he fell in love, the Would I Lie To You panellist replied: "I don’t know, I had a lot of crushes on people. The first huge crush I had was on this girl when I was 15 but they were all unrequited for a long time."

WATCH: David and Victoria film inside their cosy home on Celebrity Gogglebox

David revealed the first time he said "I love you" was to his now wife Victoria. "I've never had a significant relationship other than her," he said.

"I had one sort of two-month relationship with someone else and the odd one-nigh-stand kind of thing over the years but nothing serious at all.

"I thought that I’d probably be destined to be single, but it was very clear to me when I met Victoria that this was different... it was a long wait, but it was very easy, it was clear."

Victoria, who is best known for hosting BBC quiz show Only Connect, first met David in 2007 at Jonathan Ross' Halloween party, but it wasn't until three years later that sparks flew.

In his autobiography, Wiltshire-born David admitted he was "hopelessly in love" with Victoria. He wrote that the years in which they weren't together following their meet-cute were "an enormous sadness that overshadowed my life". 

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell at 'Upstart Crow' play, After Party, London, UK - 17 Feb 2020© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock
David met his wife Victoria at a Halloween party in 2007

He continued: "For three years I thought about her all the time, and I still do but in a much happier way. I get to spend all my time with her and she is the most fun person to be with. That makes me incredibly happy.

"I didn't know whether I was built to be in a couple and finding that I am is tremendous.

"Life is a lot less bewildering and stressful when there's someone to talk to who you know will back you up whatever happens."

David and Victoria's low-key church wedding

The couple tied the knot at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park© Shutterstock
The couple tied the knot at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park

The pair tied the knot in 2012 at an intimate church ceremony at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park in London.

Robert Webb, David's long-time comedy partner and Peep Show co-star took the role of best man.

The couple have since welcomed two daughters together© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
The couple have since welcomed two daughters together

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with many of TV's most loved comedians taking their seats in the pews. David Baddiel and his wife, Absolutely actress Morwenna Banks, Jimmy Carr, Sandi Toksvig, Frank Skinner attended, as well as Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman who acted as Victoria's bridesmaid.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More