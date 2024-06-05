Lenny Kravitz shares further details of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's wedding — and if he'd marry again after Lisa Bonet split

Lenny Kravitz is one proud dad, and can't stop gushing about his daughter Zoë Kravitz's upcoming wedding to her fiancé Channing Tatum, tentatively slated for next year.

The singer and actor, who turned 60 last month, spoke with InStyle about his legacy, mainly captured through his daughter, 35, and his work.

When asked what he thought about eventually walking Zoë down the aisle at her wedding to the Magic Mike actor, 44, he enthused: "Just happiness, you know?"

"Happiness knowing that she's confident in her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone — they're equally matched and equally yoked. Just happiness."

Lenny shares his daughter with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 56, with whom he still shares a close relationship, evident by her appearance at his 60th birthday party with their daughter. Lenny also shares a strong bond with Lisa's latest ex-husband, Jason Momoa.

The "Let Love Rule" singer hasn't tied the knot since then (although he did come close, thanks to his brief engagement with Nicole Kidman), but affirms that he's ready to do so once the time is right.

The singer and actor spoke fondly about his daughter Zoë and her influence on his life

"I love love. I love relationships, I love that whole dynamic, and it's been something that's been challenging for me," he explained. "When it comes to, you know, the full commitment, marriage — I haven't done it since Zoë's mom. It's been quite a while, and it's something I really fantasize about, long for in reality."

When asked whether he was in that position right now or felt like he had found someone to build that with, he kept his response vague, answering with: "I feel like I'm at a place where I truly believe that I'm ready, and it's really just about the right person and the right time."

He revealed in a previous interview that the couple will likely tie the knot next year

"Timing is so important — you can meet the right person at the wrong time, you know? You can meet the wrong person at the right time. You could do all kinds of things, you know?"

"It really takes the two of them, and so, I'm open and patiently waiting. And I know that it's, I know that it's coming because I'm in the best place that I've ever been in my life — mentally, physically, and spiritually. And it's hard, too, because I'm good by myself."

"The thing that I'm most proud about with Zoë is what an outstanding and beautiful individual she is."

He had nothing but praise, however, for his daughter and how the Batman star had found her footing with life and love. "She has enhanced my life and opened my life and brought me to places I never thought I would be."

"The thing that I'm most proud about with Zoë is what an outstanding and beautiful individual she is," Lenny gushed. "I mean, she inspires me. She's her own person. It can be difficult growing up when you have parents that are known for something…"

Lisa and Lenny were married for six years, from 1987 to 1993

"To see her become this creative force, she's so independent. She's so talented and free. I couldn't be more proud of the human being she is."