Angelina Jolie finally closes chapter on lengthy Brad Pitt divorce with new move — details

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's long drawn out legal battle over the various assets they acquired throughout their decade-long relationship now finally has one pin down.

One of the points under contention was a 2016 incident on a plane, in which the 49-year-old actress alleges that her ex-husband, 60, "physically and verbally assaulted" her and one of their kids on a flight.

In 2022, a lawsuit was filed under a "Jane Doe" believed to be Angelina pertaining to the release of documents by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the case, after the FBI ruled that they would not be pressing charges against Brad, who has denied the allegations.

Now, per E! News, Angelina has reportedly filed to dismiss the lawsuit, with a report the publication obtained reading: "The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice with each party to bear its own fees and costs."

The lawsuit filed in 2022 matched the FBI report into the incident involving Brad and Angelina and one of their six kids (Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox) and requested the release of documents from the FBI's investigation to "obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling."

© Getty Images Angelina has filed to drop her 2022 lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Recently, the Maria actress asked the court to turn over any third-party communication regarding the 2016 incident in connection to their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, the French vineyard they once shared and where they tied the knot.

Brad's attorneys slammed the move as a "sensationalist fishing expedition" and Angelina's lawyers responded, in a statement to E!, with: "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

© Getty Images The lawsuit pertains to an alleged abusive incident involving Brad and one of their children on a plane

Both Angelina and Brad were already enroute to being divorcees when they met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, which kickstarted their romance as the latter was in the midst of his divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina had been married twice before, to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996-2000, and then to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000-2003. In 2005, the pair were seen together often, and their romance was made official in 2006 when Angelina revealed she was pregnant with their first child, daughter Shiloh (who recently filed to remove "Pitt" from her last name).

© Getty Images The actress' kids have publicly been by her side in recent years

In 2012, the couple finally announced their engagement after nearly seven years together and tied the knot in France. However, their marriage didn't last long, as Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences."

While they were declared legally single in 2019, their legal battle has meant the ongoing divorce proceedings are yet to fully conclude. Now, Angelina is single, while Brad has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since 2022.

© Getty Images The couple were first declared legally single back in 2019

The exes are also currently in the midst of extensive promotional cycles for their new movies, with Angelina even bringing her children Pax, Maddox and Zahara for the premiere of Maria at the New York Film Festival.