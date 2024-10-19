Jennifer Hudson talks wedding plans with 'beautiful' boyfriend Common

Jennifer Hudson has admitted she "loves the idea" of marrying her boyfriend, Common after he revealed she is "the person" he would wed.

The 43-year-old and her rapper beau, 52, have dropped several hints that their relationship is going the distance after they finally confirmed their romance in January.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Common shares his intent to marry girlfriend Jennifer Hudson

Earlier this month, Common appeared on Jennifer's talk show and made his intentions clear after he caused confusion when he said, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her", on The Breakfast Club in July.

After the Oscar-winner asked him to clarify his comments, he responded: "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.

"If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?"

Now, Jennifer has addressed his bold declaration and admitted that while marriage is definitely on the cards, she and Common won't be tying the knot soon.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common expressed his intent to marry her

"Slow down, now," Jennifer told Extra when asked about the possibility of a wedding. "We got a lot of things happening."

She explained: "I love the idea, and I think he's a beautiful man, but we're gonna take our time. Neither one of us are in a rush. We're very happy as we are."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common appear to have wedding bells in their future

Following Common's marriage bombshell on her show, Jennifer excitedly told him: "You know what? My mother was right. I think if she had met you, she would've said, 'I don't know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me!'

"That's what she would say, and I would agree. I think [marriage] is a beautiful thing I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea."

Hearing the roars from the audience, Jennifer quickly clarified that there was no ring on her finger yet.

© Getty Images The couple confirmed their romance in January

"I think it's a beautiful idea. I will say that! Now, hold on! In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place. You know, we'll make that decision," she stated.

Common may be getting to "that place" sooner rather than later as he replied: "'I'm listening to God more and more and I know what purpose is and I feel like this is purpose right here, you and I."

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer loves 'the idea' of marrying Common

The couple have been more open about their relationship ever since they confirmed it during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in January.

"I'm in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I've ever met in life," he said with pride. "She's smart, she loves god, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

© Getty Images Common is very 'happy' with Jennifer

While he didn't refer to Jennifer by name, he made it abundantly clear who he was discussing: "But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie, she had to get her own talk show."

He added: "This relationship is a happy place for me. For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy,"