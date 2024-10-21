Charles Spencer's relocated 10,000-book library at Princess Diana's childhood home

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer has shared new photos inside his ancestral home Althorp, which he previously shared with his late sister Princess Diana.

The library has long been one of the most impressive rooms in the Grade I listed stately home, which boasts 90 rooms and sits on 13,000 acres. In the latest snap, a dog sat on one of the many chairs as sunshine streamed through the windows, casting a warm glow on the book-stacked shelves lining the walls. Mahogany furniture and a deep red leather armchair add a rustic feel to the grand room, which is finished with a chandelier drawing the eye to the ceiling rose.

"A pair of photographs taken by friends staying this weekend - a lurcher in the Library, and leaves on the lawn. Zelda the lurcher is a frequent visitor to Althorp, and rightly feels quite proprietorial," he wrote in the caption.

Althorp library

© Instagram / @charles.earl.spencer Charles previously showed off his desk inside the library

Charles had previously revealed the room holds 10,000 books, but it wasn't always used as a library.

Back in July, he honed in on one corner in another Instagram photo as he explained: "Traditionally the family sitting room, the Library in Althorp House, is home to 10,000 books, including the remnants of the private library amassed by the Second Earl, which was once the finest in the world."

According to Althorp's official Facebook account, this is just a snapshot of the original book collection. "The original library at Althorp consisted of 43,000 early printed books, including 58 Caxtons, collected by the 2nd Earl Spencer and filling 8 rooms. The current library now holds 10,000 books dates from 1892," one post read.

Diana's resting place

© David Goddard Princess Diana was laid to rest at the Oval lake at Althorp

Charles recently opened up about his late sister, who is buried on Althorp's majestic Oval Lake.

Chatting to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain, the 60-year-old confessed there are regular visitors at Diana's final resting place.

"I go pretty much every day," he said, adding: "Last week one of her closest childhood friends came and was on the island. And that was so nice."

© David Goddard Charles Spencer previously shared Althorp House with his late sister Princess Diana

Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public. There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, but it was later removed for security reasons.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry explained: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

