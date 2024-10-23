Pregnant Tatiana Mountbatten's wild baby nursery has special royal connection

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is preparing to welcome her second baby to her chic London home with her husband Alexander ‘Alick’ Dru.

The couple announced they were expanding their family this week when Tatiana showed off her growing baby bump in a floaty blue jumpsuit at a Max Mara event. King Charles' distant relative is also a doting mother to daughter Elodie, whom she welcomed in September 2023.

Following Elodie's birth, Tatiana showed off her stunning "jungle-themed" nursery which holds a special place in her heart. Cuddling her newborn, Tatiana sat on a Chesterfield armchair positioned next to a set of grey drawers in one corner of the room.

A small table and a lamp added splashes of burgundy to the neutral room, which featured delicate silver and grey wallpaper depicting African safari animals such as elephants and giraffes.

Elsewhere, there is a wicker crib and a larger grey cot bed where the little girl can sleep, as well as a changing table for Tatiana and Alick.

"My new favourite room, where I spend what feels like 99.9% of my time at the moment, reminding me of my favourite place in the world," she wrote, referring to Kenya.

Alick Dru and Lady Tatiana Mountbatten tied the knot in 2022

"@munksandme helped me transform Elodie’s nursery into a little piece of Kenya, where the jungle-themed wallpaper whispers stories of safaris and sundowners.

"I’m completely in love with the room and constantly dreaming of the day I get to share the magic of Kenya with her," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Since Elodie has just turned one, it's not clear whether she will stay in the gorgeous nursery, or if she will eventually move to a different room when her baby brother or sister is old enough to sleep alone.

Africa and the royal family

© Instagram

Back in 2022, the 4th Marquess of Milford Haven shared a peek inside her safari holiday where she had a "sensational" horse ride alongside rhinos at the Borana Conservancy. She had previously visited in 2020, sharing photos of giraffes and lions at the time.

Africa has had a long-standing connection with the royal family. The late Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip were visiting the game-watching at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya when the then-Princess learnt of her father George VI's death.

William also has a connection with Kenya and even proposed to Kate there in 2010

Years later in 2010, Prince William chose Kenya as the location for his proposal to Kate, when the couple were staying at the Rutundu Log Cabins on Mt Kenya.

Meanwhile, his brother Prince Harry said in an interview with Sentebale on ITV: "I have this love of Africa that will never disappear - and I hope it carries on with my children as well."

Tatiana's home

The couple live in London

The late Queen's second cousin and her husband – who tied the knot in July 2022 – are thought to live in London after relocating from the countryside.

She occasionally shares glimpses of her beautiful home on social media. The modern kitchen features a large wooden island with industrial lights hanging overhead, while grey cupboards and white work surfaces can be seen in the background.

Tatiana shared a mirror selfie in her bedroom

One mirror selfie Tatiana took while pregnant with her eldest child shared a peek inside her bedroom. The ornate wardrobe features mirrors on the two doors, while the walls are painted an olive green colour. The space is decorated with a fireplace, a bed valance and bedside lamps.

