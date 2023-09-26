The Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg shares unseen wedding photos inside grand royal residence

Flora Vesterberg (nee Ogilvy) has shared new wedding photos taken inside St James's Palace to mark her third anniversary with her husband, Swedish financier Timothy.

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, 28, was pictured walking down the aisle in the Chapel Royal on the arm of her father. It shared a new look at the domed white ceilings finished, intricate gold detailing and stained glass windows. Guests sat on wooden pews on either side of the aisle, while Timothy waited patiently for his bride at the front of the chapel.

Another snap showed the newlyweds holding hands after their ceremony elsewhere in the palace. They walked down a set of stairs with floral arrangements framing the door in the background.

Flora and Timothy's choice of venue has several royal links. Not only did the Chapel Royal also host the weddings of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg in 1840 and the future King George V and Queen Mary in 1893, but it is also where the Prince and Princess of Wales' son Prince George was baptised in 2013.

Flora and Timothy had a marriage blessing at St James's on 10 September 2021

Plus, St James's Palace also contains the private royal residences of Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Alexandra.

"Our third wedding anniversary is today. Reflecting on these beautiful memories and feeling very grateful for my beloved husband. Thank you @voguemagazine @hugoburnand. #London," wrote Flora in her Instagram caption.

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, Flora, wore a beautiful Philippa Lepley wedding dress

Fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple and comment on Flora's stunning bridal attire. "Such a beautiful wedding, love to you both!" penned one follower, and another remarked: "Love love love!"

The late Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin twice removed looked stunning in a lace Phillipa Lepley wedding dress featuring delicate embroidered flowers and sheer long sleeves, which she teamed with the Ogilvy tiara.

Flora and Timothy's marriage blessing – attended by the likes of Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor – took place on 10 September 2021, one year after their first wedding.

Edward and Sophie attended Flora and Timothy's wedding in 2021

They officially tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at St James's Palace on 26 September 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which saw Flora wear a stunning long-sleeved gown by Emilia Wickstead. She added diamond and pearl earrings which previously belonged to Princess Alexandra.

These were not the only bridal outfits Flora wore to her multiple wedding celebrations. Following their second wedding in 2021, the bride changed into a party mini dress for her evening celebrations at Claridges Hotel, London.

Ditching the tradition of wearing bridal white, Flora sourced a vintage blush pink frock featuring a key-hole neckline, a bow at the waist and embellished detailing on the skirt.

