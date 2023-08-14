Beaming King Charles visits Princess Anne's rural wedding venue

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were spotted grinning and waving to the cameras as they visited a royal wedding venue over the weekend.

The couple have begun their annual summer break which sees them leave behind their London residence Clarence House for Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which is where the late Queen Elizabeth II traditionally spent her summer holidays.

© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock King Charles III and Queen Camilla were pictured driving to Crathie Church

On Sunday, Charles was pictured behind the wheel wearing a beige jacket, a white shirt and a dark tie, sitting alongside his wife who wore a white blouse layered underneath a blue dress, finishing her look with a bright red hat.

They were driving to Crathie Church, which is known as a regular place of worship for British royals when they're staying at Balmoral. It also happens to hold another special significance for the family, as it is where Princess Anne married her second husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

© Getty Princess Anne was previously married to Captain Mark Phillips

Anne and Timothy eloped to Scotland on 12 December 1992 as they were forbidden from getting married in England at the time. The royal bride had previously married Mark Phillips in 1973, and they welcomed two children before getting divorced in 1992.

© Getty Anne and her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence eloped to Scotland

The Church of England did not permit remarrying, unlike the Church of Scotland. The Princess Royal chose an unconventional bridal outfit consisting of a high-neck midi dress with a white jacket and black court shoes for her low-key second wedding, which was attended by just 30 guests including her parents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

WATCH: Unlike Princess Anne, these royals chose lavish (and expensive!) royal weddings

Anne and Timothy – who was equerry to the Queen from 1986 to 1989 – met when he was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia and their romance developed in 1989, the same year Anne and her first husband separated.

Timothy later popped the question with a gorgeous cabochon sapphire and diamond ring.

© Rex The low-key royal wedding was attended by Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles

Sunday was not the first time that Charles has returned to Crathie Church. The monarch spent Christmas 2022 at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk before travelling to his Scottish residence, Birkhall. During his visit, Charles was spotted with Camilla at the small parish church looking warm in a camel coat while his wife wore a furry hat.

