Saoirse Ronan supported by celebrities after silencing Graham Norton guests with blunt comment

Saoirse Ronan has not only been applauded by fans, but some fellow famous peers have also voiced their support after speaking out against violence toward women.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last Friday, the 30-year-old actress captivated the audience with a powerful, well-timed reality check that left her fellow guests stunned.

The Irish-American actress brought the all-male panel - which included Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne and host Graham Norton - to a respectful silence as she highlighted the serious issue of self-defence. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan silences Graham Norton guests with honest remark

Since making headlines, the now-viral clip has been amplified by fellow Irish star Eve Hewson, who reshared it from The Female Quotient’s Instagram to her 440,000 followers.

The short footage also received a comment from pop star Ellie Goulding, who added the hands-up emoji. Women's Health UK's Instagram page posted the same clip, with Amanda Wakeley, Angela Scanlon and Millie Mackintosh all among those to like the post.

© Alamy Saoirse Ronan during filming for The Graham Norton Show on Friday

After the short clip went viral, Saoirse's husband - actor Jack Lowden - took to his Instagram page to share a rare snapshot of the actress running errands. Although the image came with no caption, fans flocked to the comments section to praise Saoirse.

"Truly appreciated her comments about women and girls on Graham Norton," wrote one follower, while another added: "Love and appreciate what she said on Graham Norton."

A third post read: "A perfect comment on Graham Norton about how women and girls feel about their safety. Please say thank you from a mum and her three girls."

© Alamy Saoirse appeared on the show alongside Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Eddie Redmayne

During the appearance on the BBC chat show on Friday, The Day of the Jackal actor Eddie recounted being told to use his phone as a weapon while learning self-defence.

Unimpressed, actor Paul laughed off the idea and said: "Who is actually going to think about that?" But Saoirse was quick to respond with: "That's what girls have to think about all the time."

The blunt remark was met with a huge round of applause from the audience. Saoirse and Paul have been friends for many years, having starred together in dystopian sci-fi thriller Foe.

© Getty Paul and Saoirse starred together in Foe

In 2023, the actress opened up about her "genuine friendship" with fellow Irish star Paul. "We knew each other sort of in passing before, just through friends," she told Document Journal of her "good friend".

"We've become very, very close since making the film. We're genuine friends; we're not Hollywood friends."

On working with Saoirse, Normal People actor Paul previously told British Vogue: "Saoirse is the most prepared actor I've ever worked with. There's no tiredness. "She's also now a really good pal of mine. I haven't seen Foe yet, but I'm really proud of having worked on it."