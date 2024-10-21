Angelina Jolie's thoughts on finding love and marriage after Brad Pitt divorce — what she's said

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have re-entered the spotlight once again in recent months, in the bid to promote their newly released films, Maria and Wolf.

While the latter has since made its streaming debut, the acclaimed former project continues to tour the festival circuit before receiving a small theatrical release in the United States on November 27, followed by its Netflix debut on December 11.

Angelina, 49, has been front and center in recent months in service of her transformational role, and oftentimes, who stands beside her is garnering just as much buzz, with the latest figure being British rapper and political activist Akala.

The 40-year-old has been spotted with the actress on several occasions in recent months, and seemingly also has a good relationship with her children. However, neither party has commented on any semblance of a romance, although they do share a public friendship.

In the wake of further public speculation about her new romance, take a look at what the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress has said about love and marrying again in the wake of her years-long divorce and legal battle from her ex Brad…

What has Angelina said about her love life?

Since her split from Brad in 2019, who has since moved on with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, Angelina hasn't spoken about dating someone new, and hasn't been in any public relationships since.

© Getty Images Brad and Angelina were married from 2014-2019

She told the Wall Street Journal in an interview last year that she didn't have much of a life outside of her work and parenting and confessed she wasn't dating anyone at the time. "I don't really have…a social life," she admitted, also sharing that a lot of her social activities also revolved around her humanitarian work.

"I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict."

What has the actress said about life post-divorce?

© Getty Images Akala has shown up recently to support the actress promoting "Maria"

Angelina has been candid about the stress caused by her divorce from Brad, recently even shutting down a question from The Hollywood Reporter when asked about the status of her divorce with a simple "no."

She did, however, share that she was still in Los Angeles due to the ongoing legal trouble, and was keen to move out as soon as her two youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 (they're currently 16).

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she said. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here. I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

© Getty Images "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety."

The star also told Vogue previously that she feels like she hasn't been herself over the past few years. "I feel a bit down these days. I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Has the Maria actress opened up about her relationship since the split?

While Angelina has kept relatively quiet about her ex-husband since their separation, she did speak about a previous romance that impacted her latest role in Maria with THR.

© Getty Images The actress has spoken candidly about prioritizing time with family over romance

She explained that a previous partner had told her she couldn't sing, which affected her deeply coming into the Pablo Larrain film. "I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing."

"It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn't really sing. I'd been to theater school, so it was weird that it even had an effect on me. I just kind of adapted to this person's opinion."