Saoirse Ronan reveals how Jack Lowden marriage changed her

Saoirse Ronan and her husband Jack Lowden are notoriously private about their relationship but she has made a rare comment about how their marriage has changed her.

The Little Women actress secretly married the Slow Horses star earlier this year following a six-year relationship. They met while filming the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots, and looking back in retrospect, Saoirse confessed that her life at that time was consumed predominantly with work to the detriment of her social life.

© Getty Images Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden tied the knot in Scotland

"My life has become so much more than just work," she told USA Today. "For a long time, that’s all I did; that’s how I met people and made sense of the world."

She added that she never expected to find a partner before meeting Jack. "I feel like I’m part of a group, which I never thought I would have. I used to think, ‘You’ll never have friends. You’ll never have a partner.'

© Getty The couple have a "very rich personal and social life"

"I was so in my own world, in a lot of ways. So now, to feel like I’ve got a very rich personal and social life – it’s so precious to me," the 30-year-old said.

The couple now live in West Cork with their dog Stella.

Public relationship

The couple first sparked engagement rumours in July 2023, when Jack posted a photo of Saoirse wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records states Jack and Saoirse said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office in July 2024.

© Getty Saoirse has released no photos or details of her big day

Essex-born Jack grew up in the Scottish village of Oxton, so their wedding location could have been a sentimental choice.

While the pair have purposefully kept details and photos of their wedding to a minimum, Jack revealed that they are "hugely appreciative" that so many fans are interested in their personal lives.

"I’m not an idiot. Her and I don’t find that odd. We’re hugely appreciative of the level of scrutiny we have… We’re treated well but we don’t seek it either," he said in an interview with The i.

"It’s also obviously of our own making. As long as we’ve got each other, we’re alright with any of that."

Rare comments

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock The Mary Queen of Scots stars have praised one another in interviews

Both Saoirse and Jack have taken the opportunity to sing the other's praises. The Lady Bird actress told USA Today: "Jack is a lot calmer than I am. He’s my voice of reason."

Meanwhile, Jack described his wife as "a force of nature" and "utterly fearless" while discussing Saoirse's work on their film The Outrun.

He said during an interview with iNews: "My first love is actors. And when you're given a Ferrari like her [Saoirse], it's all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off.

"Don't make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does. It's a dreadful analogy but they're like gold dust, good actors. When there's someone like that, you just have to facilitate them and you will get gold. And my God, did we."

