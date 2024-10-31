Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Salma Hayek makes surprising confession about shared $7.2 billion wealth with husband François-Henri Pinault
Subscribe
Salma Hayek makes surprising confession about shared $7.2 billion wealth with husband François-Henri Pinault
François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Salma Hayek makes surprising confession about shared $7.2 billion wealth with husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma and the Kering CEO have been married since 2009 and share daughter Valentina

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Salma Hayek is getting candid when it comes to her marriage to François-Henri Pinault, particularly about aspects of mixing business with pleasure.

The actress, 58, has been married to the French businessman, 62, since 2009, with the couple tying the knot on Valentine's Day in Paris. They also share one child, daughter Valentina Pinault, now 17.

In a recent conversation with WSJ. Magazine for their Entertainment and Altruism issue, Salma spoke openly about keeping her finances separate from her billionaire husband's, and the pressure that came with marrying into immense amounts of money.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Salma Hayek's secret home with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault

Per celebritynetworth.com, the Oscar-nominated star is already one of the wealthiest figures in Hollywood, with a net worth coming in at $200 million, thanks to her decades of work as an actress and a producer.

However, François-Henri, the son of business magnate François Pinault, is the CEO of the Kering group, a luxury fashion group that owns brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, and many more, plus the president of holding company Groupe Artemis.

Since becoming CEO in 2005, his wealth has grown exponentially, on top of the company's value inherited from his father's time, and he is worth a whopping $7 billion, putting their combined net worth at $7.2 billion.

Salma Hayek Pinault on the cover of WSJ. Magazine© WSJ. Magazine
Salma on the cover of WSJ. Magazine

The actress and entrepreneur shared that the two not only keep their finances separate, they also have no prenuptial agreement in place dividing their assets. However, she added that she was interested in increasing her already high net worth.

MORE: Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz steal the show at WSJ Awards

"I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself," she confidently stated. "I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more."

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault in black tie outfits. © Getty Images
Salma and François-Henri have been together for nearly two decades, and married since 2009

Salma also spoke about how life and the way people treated her changed after marrying François-Henri. "To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn't have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money."

MORE: Salma Hayek's handsome stepson towers over her in rare photos on his 18th birthday

"Strangers coming to me that aren't even friends, but they think we should be friends because they're rich, too."

Salma Hayek and CEO of Kering Francois-Henri Pinault at the McQueen show© Getty Images
"I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it."

During a previous appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast back in 2021, Salma clapped back at those who assumed that she married the Kering CEO for money.

MORE: Salma Hayek is besotted with husband François-Henri Pinault on glamorous date night

"I didn’t know who he was," Dax first said. "I just heard or maybe read in a headline that you had married a very rich guy, maybe that's why she married him. I don't know. I meet him and I'm like, 'This guy is so foxy, the confidence, his eyes, he's so good looking and charming.'"

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023© Shutterstock
Salma and François-Henri also share teen daughter Valentina

The Frida star gushed that her husband made her a "much better person," and helped her "grow in such a good, healthy way," adding: "When I married him, everybody said, 'It's an arranged marriage, she's marrying him for the money'. I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever [expletive], think what you want'. Fifteen years together and we are strong in love and I don't even get offended."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More