Salma Hayek makes surprising confession about shared $7.2 billion wealth with husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek is getting candid when it comes to her marriage to François-Henri Pinault, particularly about aspects of mixing business with pleasure.

The actress, 58, has been married to the French businessman, 62, since 2009, with the couple tying the knot on Valentine's Day in Paris. They also share one child, daughter Valentina Pinault, now 17.

In a recent conversation with WSJ. Magazine for their Entertainment and Altruism issue, Salma spoke openly about keeping her finances separate from her billionaire husband's, and the pressure that came with marrying into immense amounts of money.

Per celebritynetworth.com, the Oscar-nominated star is already one of the wealthiest figures in Hollywood, with a net worth coming in at $200 million, thanks to her decades of work as an actress and a producer.

However, François-Henri, the son of business magnate François Pinault, is the CEO of the Kering group, a luxury fashion group that owns brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, and many more, plus the president of holding company Groupe Artemis.

Since becoming CEO in 2005, his wealth has grown exponentially, on top of the company's value inherited from his father's time, and he is worth a whopping $7 billion, putting their combined net worth at $7.2 billion.

The actress and entrepreneur shared that the two not only keep their finances separate, they also have no prenuptial agreement in place dividing their assets. However, she added that she was interested in increasing her already high net worth.

"I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself," she confidently stated. "I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more."

Salma also spoke about how life and the way people treated her changed after marrying François-Henri. "To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn't have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money."

"Strangers coming to me that aren't even friends, but they think we should be friends because they're rich, too."

During a previous appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast back in 2021, Salma clapped back at those who assumed that she married the Kering CEO for money.

"I didn’t know who he was," Dax first said. "I just heard or maybe read in a headline that you had married a very rich guy, maybe that's why she married him. I don't know. I meet him and I'm like, 'This guy is so foxy, the confidence, his eyes, he's so good looking and charming.'"

The Frida star gushed that her husband made her a "much better person," and helped her "grow in such a good, healthy way," adding: "When I married him, everybody said, 'It's an arranged marriage, she's marrying him for the money'. I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever [expletive], think what you want'. Fifteen years together and we are strong in love and I don't even get offended."