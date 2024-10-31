Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Saoirse Ronan's secret waterside marital home set for drastic change
Saoirse Ronan's secluded marital home by the water set for major upheaval

The Outrun actress owns a property in Cork, Ireland  

Saoirse Ronan married her The Outrun co-star Jack Lowden earlier this year and now their marital home is set for a major change.

The Ladybird actress, 30, who made waves last week during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, bought a property in Cork, Ireland in 2020, but according to The Irish Independent, the star has applied for planning permission to demolish and rebuild the property.

According to the report filed to Cork Council, the Little Women actress is looking to knock down her two-bed cottage in Ballydehob and build a new home with views of Roaringwater Bay.

Saoirse Ronan owns a two-bed cottage in Ballydehob

The proposed renovated home will feature three bedrooms, as well as two en-suite bathrooms and a library. 

Saoirse's new home will still be in Ballydehob

The pair are said to have considered the stunning seafront location and how they can preserve its natural beauty, including by maintaining a wildflower garden.

In photos shared by property agent James Lyons O’Keefe, the actress' home currently features an open-plan living room with a tiled floor and striped sofas. The tiled floor continues into the kitchen which features modest wood cabinetry and a farmhouse sink.

Saoirse's Cork home overlooks at Roaringwater Bay

Saoirse's former Irish home

Prior to buying her current Irish residence, Saoirse owned a five-bed home in Greystones, County Wicklow which she sold for £1.3 million in 2019.

Saoirse's home has two en-suite bathrooms and a library

The Brooklyn star only owned the home for two years having purchased it in 2017 from economist Alan Grey. During her tenancy, the star transformed the 1970s abode into a modern haven that was flooded with sunlight thanks to its numerous windows.

Saoirse previously owned a home in Greystones, County Wicklow

One of the bedrooms was turned into a walk-in closet with a "luxurious en suite bathroom with separate shower comparable to a hotel suite in uptown New York", according to the selling agent.

Saoirse's London townhouse

In 2018, Saoirse purchased a home in London's Notting Hill and it couldn't be further from her Greystones pad.

Saoirse owned a home off Chepstow Road in Notting Hill

The three-bedroom Victorian townhouse features a more modest garden and is surrounded by pubs and shops.

Since then, it has been reported that the newlyweds have purchased a £2.3 million home in Islington, north London which they share with their terrier Fran.

