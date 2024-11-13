Megan Fox's $413k engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly that's 'tricky to remove'

Megan Fox delighted fans when she announced earlier this week that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with her rapper fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The stars met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. Since then, it hasn't been an easy road for the couple who called off their engagement in 2023, though this fact wasn't made public knowledge until March 2024 when the Subservience actress sat down with Alex Cooper for an episode of Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," the actress said. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."

However, a symbol of their rekindled love is the incredible engagement ring MGK proposed with while on vacation in Puerto Rico in 2022. The piece was designed by Stephen Webster and caught caught public attention with its unique design.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Megan and MGK got engaged in 2022

Jessica Flinn of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery gives HELLO! the full lowdown on Megan's ring as she prepares to enter a new era of motherhood with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan's ring in focus

One glance at the Transformers star's ring will tell you it is not your average engagement ring. "At its heart are two mesmerizing stones: a vivid green emerald and a brilliant white diamond, both expertly cut into elegant pear shapes," Jessica tells us.

© Instagram The actress showed off her emerald and diamond ring in 2022

"This extraordinary ring features a classic toi et moi style, directly translating to 'me and you', it’s a romantic representation of two souls coming together in love and commitment."

She adds: "Perfectly matched in size and design, we estimate each gem to be about three carats, bringing the total weight to an impressive six carats, making the ring a true showpiece!"

© Phillip Faraone Megan and MGK's engagement was reported to be on hold

Jessica also tells us that the emerald is an exceptionally bright and rare shade of vibrant green, while the diamond, a near-flawless white, sparkles with almost perfect clarity. "Together, the two stones create a heart-like illusion when viewed head-on, a subtle nod to the deep romance shared between Megan and MGK," the jewellery designer says.

A ring with a twist

Even a bold toi et moi style wasn't unique enough for the 'Home' singer. "What makes this ring even more intriguing is its clever twist on the traditional toi et moi design," Jessica says. "The two stones rest on separate bands which are magnetically held together, a playful and meaningful touch that seems perfectly suited to such an eccentric couple!

© Instagram Megan's unusual ring features two stones

"The bands, crafted from luxurious 18-carat white gold, are adorned with pavé diamonds that add another layer of glamour to the already extravagant ring."

A divisive design

Since showing her ring off in public, the couple has stirred up controversy as MGK said that he chose a ring that featured a thorny band so that removing it would be painful. "Love is pain!," the father-to-be told Vogue.

© Lester Cohen Machine Gun Kelly designed the ring with Stephen Webster

The jewellery expert weighs in. "We believe that the ring is unlikely to cause any real pain or damage," Jessica tells us. "The thorny design might make it a bit tricky to remove though, and could be slightly uncomfortable to take off when needed. This intricate design choice also means that the ring is likely to be more delicate and prone to damage, meaning Megan likely removed it during their engagement for activities such as swimming and physical exercise."

The ultimate trendsetter

The couple sparked a worldwide trend with her unusual ring that is held together with magnets to form an "obscure heart", as the 'Bad Things' singer puts it.

© Raymond Hall Machine Gun Kelly insists "love is pain"

Jessica says that given the quality of the stones, the 18-carat gold pavé band, and the exquisite craftsmanship, this iconic piece is worth around $318,000 to $413,000 (£250,000 to £325,000). She says it is "truly a perfect choice for such an unforgettable couple" and we couldn't agree more.