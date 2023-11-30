Mariska Hargitay welcomes new addition to the family – with a Taylor Swift approved name

We all knew Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift were close, even beyond the 33-year-old pop star naming one of her cats after the 59-year-old actress' iconic Law & Order character, Olivia Benson.

Now, it looks like Mariska's returning the favor with her own new addition to the family, an adorable Siamese cat with a name Taylor will surely approve of.

The TV star's new cat was named Karma after the song of the same name from her 2022 album Midnights. In fact, Karma being a cat is directly borrowed from the second half of the song's chorus, which goes "Sweet like honey, karma is a cat/Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me/Flexing like a goddamn acrobat/Me and karma vibe like that."

© Instagram Meet Mariska Hargitay's new cat!

Alongside photos of the new family pet, Mariska wrote: "Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat," and added the hashtags "#MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat," "#AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean," and "#KarmaIsACat."

The comments section of the post was instantly inundated with heart and cat emojis, plus fans and famous friends alike loving the name. Even the official Today Show Instagram page left a comment reading: "Karma is my meowfriend."

Ali Wentworth wrote: "My furry niece!" with her Law & Order co-star Ryan Buggle saying: "Please bring this baby to work." The show's account left a "No we're obsessed," and even the Tumblr Instagram page chimed in with: "MARISKA this is amazing we are screaming."

© Instagram Meet Karma, named after the Taylor Swift song of the same name

A fan penned: "So Taylor named her cat Olivia Benson and now Mariska names her cat Karma. I LIVE FOR THIS FRIENDSHIP," with another adding: "Karma and Olivia Benson (Cat Version) photoshoot when?" and a third gushing: "This is the most iconic thing I've ever seen."

MORE: Mariska Hargitay is drop dead gorgeous in a figure-hugging black gown for emotional red carpet appearance

Taylor first proclaimed how much of a fan she was of Mariska's when she named her cat after Olivia (she has two others, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button). The two grew close out of the spotlight and escalated when Mariska made a cameo in Taylor's star-studded 2014 video for "Bad Blood."

© Getty Images Mariska and Taylor have been close friends for years

She officially was then indoctrinated by fans into Taylor's "squad," and made an appearance alongside her at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, where it picked up the Moon Persons for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

MORE: Mariska Hargitay's oldest son August makes rare public appearance alongside famous mom – see photos

Prior to the MTV showing, Mariska and another one of the video's stars, Cara Delevingne, joined Taylor onstage during her 1989 World Tour in Philadelphia. Most recently, the actress and her daughter Amaya Hermann attended Taylor's Eras Tour in California and were even at the premiere for the Eras concert film.

WATCH: The Eras Tour concert film trailer

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight soon after, Mariska gushed of the "Cruel Summer" songstress: "She's pure magic. There's nothing she can't do.

MORE: Mariska Hargitay lounges on the beach in 'bittersweet' video: 'Taking a minute'

© Getty Images "I think Taylor gives such a beautiful message to kids and unlocks these girls' emotions."

"It's been so beautiful to reconnect to that innocence, you know? I think Taylor gives such a beautiful message to kids and unlocks these girls' emotions. I see how it affects my daughter and she cries and just opens up like a flower. And [I see] how meaningful it is, and I'm grateful to be part of it and watch that journey."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.