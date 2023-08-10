Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay is glowing in unexpected photos from 'magical night'

Mariska Hargitay is having a truly exceptional week following her and her husband, Peter Hermann's incredible family news.

The Law & Order: SVU actress swapped the East Coast for the West on Wednesday when she was joined by her daughter, Amaya, for a "magical night" that neither of them will forget for a long time.

Taking to Instagram, the 59-year-old posted a carousel of photos of the duo at Taylor Swift's Eras tour in LA, and they were also joined by Today's Savannah Guthrie and Selena Gomez.

© Instagram Mariska was still basking in the 'afterglow' of Taylor's show the next day

Captioning their snaps from their fun night out, the actress penned: "Still in the afterglow of the most magical night. Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are. Thank you."

Her followers loved seeing an insight into her mother-daughter relationship with Amaya, with one photo showing them with their backs to the camera and holding hands as they took in Taylor's performance. One replied: "Mothering extra hard as usual." A second said: "Stoppppp!!!!!!! My favorite ladies."

© Instagram Mariska and her daughter, Amaya, held onto each other as they watched Taylor Swift perform

A third added: "I saw a video of you swaying w your daughter mouthing the words 'can we always be this close' and as a mom of preteen kids that literally made my cry." A fourth wrote: "You being a swiftie and sharing those magical moments with your daughter makes my day."

It appeared to be a girls' only night as there were three important people missing from the guestlist – Mariska's husband and their two sons August and Andrew.

© Instagram Mariska and Savannah Guthrie showed off their Taylor-inspired bracelets

The couple are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together, August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt daughter Amaya. Less than a year later, they adopted their second son, Andrew.

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when he guest-starred on the police procedural drama. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, after just over two years of dating and have the sweetest love story.

© Instagram Mariska shared a cute moment with Selena Gomez

Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.' And he goes, 'Oh come on it's an hour. It's an hour.'"

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann have been married since 2004

She added: "It was so funny; I just couldn't resist so I went to church. And it was that day I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

