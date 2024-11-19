Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jane Moore swaps engagement ring for modern diamond two years after split
Jane Moore in a grey flutter sleeve dress sitting on a sofa© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The I'm A Celebrity star announced her marriage split on Loose Women

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Jane Moore may have removed much of her jewellery ahead of her stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, but she was pictured wearing a stunning diamond ring just weeks ago.

The Loose Women star was a glamorous mother-of-the-bride at her daughter Ellie's wedding in Barcelona in September 2024. Alongside her boho one-shouldered SALONI dress, Jane wore sparkling jewellery, including a diamond ring on her right hand and a gold angular ring with a large solitaire diamond on her ring finger.

The latter replaced her former engagement ring from her ex Gary Farrow, whom she married in 2002. The pair announced their split in December 2022, and Jane later removed her gold wedding band, but she continued to wear her striking diamond-encrusted engagement ring for months.

Jane Moore's diamond ring on her left hand© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The TV star has been wearing a diamond ring on her left hand throughout 2024

By the end of 2023, Jane's left hand was bare, but she swapped her engagement ring for the new rock in early 2024.

Marriage split

jane moore white dress gary farrow
The Jane and Gary got married in 2002 and split in 2022

Jane admitted her separation from Gary did not come out of the blue, with the pair discussing a potential split one year before they confirmed the news live on Loose Women. See her announcement...

"We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year," she said before joking: "And then he fell and broke his leg and, no, I didn't push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off."

Jane Moore's engagement and wedding ring© Dave Benett
The Loose Women star was spotted wearing her engagement and wedding rings in December 2022, the month she announced her split

On a more serious note, she added: "I would hope he would say I'm his best friend. And I'm keen we don't lose that element."

She added that they planned to spend Christmas 2022 together with her daughters Ellie and Grace and his daughter Lauren before finding houses "near each other" in 2023.

Wedding mishap

Jane Moore sipping champagne in zig zag print navy jumper © Instagram
Jane Moore shared photos of her daughter Ellie's wedding dress shopping

Fast-forward two years and Jane wore her new ring at her daughter's wedding, where she suffered a secret fashion mishap. Next to a photo of her ruffled pink, orange and green floral mother-of-the-bride dress, which she teamed with brown strappy heels, the TV star explained the "last minute" drama with her outfit.

"Some of you have asked to see the dress I wore to my daughter’s wedding. Well, therein lies a story. As we’re encouraged to go ‘green’ these days, I decided to hire a dress from @theofficialselfridges rental. I found the one I liked back in June and booked it for delivery the day before I flew to Barcelona.

Jane Moore in a one-shouldered floral dres© Instagram
The Loose Women star looked stunning in a one-shouldered SALONI dress

"The day before it was due to arrive, I received an email to say the order had been cancelled because the person who rented it before me had damaged it so badly that it had to be ‘retired.’ What were they doing in it… cage fighting? 

"Anyway, luckily a nearby second-hand designer clothing agency had this @saloniofficial dress for sale which happened to match the pedicure I had already had done for the frock that went missing in action. So all a bit last minute, but I got there in the end," she wrote.

