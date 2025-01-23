Guy Pearce and Game of Thrones star girlfriend confirm secret split – read statement

Guy Pearce and his girlfriend Carice van Houten have split after several years together.

The Game of Thrones actress, 48, confirmed the news on Wednesday after speculation about the status of their relationship began circulating earlier this month.

The Dutch actress shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she and former Neighbours star Guy, haven't been in a relationship for "years".

"I don't usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear," she began.

"He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven't been a couple for years."

She added: "I am however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives – our beautiful son and his hamster. The end."

© Instagram Carice revealed she and Guy haven't been a couple for years

Guy and Carice are parents to son Monte, whom they welcomed in 2016. They started dating the year prior, a few months after Guy and his wife of 18 years, Kate Mestitz, ended their marriage.

Speculation about Guy and Carice's split began earlier this month when he said in an interview that his ex-wife was the "greatest love of my life".

© Instagram Guy and Carice share son Monte

"My ex-wife, Kate, was the greatest love of my life, but I've moved on from her now and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte," he told The Guardian.

In 2018, the musician and actor revealed that the breakdown of his marriage to Kate led to him having suicidal thoughts.

He credited Carice and their son for helping him through a "very challenging period" in his life.

© Shutterstock Guy and Carice started dating in 2015

The Memento star paid tribute to his wife and son in the liner notes for his album The Nomad, which he described as "a very personal and raw experience" inspired by "my marriage ending in January of 2015".

He wrote: "To my family and close friends – thank you for your continued support through what has been a very challenging period of my life. I love you all very much.

© Getty Images Guy and Kate Mestitz were married for 18 years

"As it delves into the melancholy at times, it does allow for that beautiful 'silver lining' that keeps us going in life."

He added: "Especially a big loving thank you to Carice van Houten and our darling boy Monte, whose arrival in our world came right in the middle of this record. You've both changed my life forever and for the better."