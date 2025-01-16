Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were rocked with reports of a split over the past few weeks. Now, the Honest Company founder is taking to social media to confirm the news.

The actress and entrepreneur, 43, in the midst of active relief efforts supporting those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, shared an official statement on Instagram.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she penned, calling time on their 16-year marriage.

© Instagram Jessica shared a statement confirming her split from husband Cash Warren

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

The couple are the parents of teen daughters Honor Marie, 16, and Haven Garner, 13, as well as youngest son Hayes, seven.

