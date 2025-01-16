Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jessica Alba finally breaks silence on Cash Warren split reports with emotional statement — read
Subscribe
Jessica Alba finally breaks silence on Cash Warren split reports with emotional statement — read
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Steve Granitz,Getty

Jessica Alba finally breaks silence on Cash Warren split reports with emotional statement — read

The Fantastic Four star shares three children with her now ex-husband

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were rocked with reports of a split over the past few weeks. Now, the Honest Company founder is taking to social media to confirm the news.

The actress and entrepreneur, 43, in the midst of active relief efforts supporting those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, shared an official statement on Instagram.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she penned, calling time on their 16-year marriage.

Jessica Alba shares a statement confirming her split from husband Cash Warren© Instagram
Jessica shared a statement confirming her split from husband Cash Warren

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

The couple are the parents of teen daughters Honor Marie, 16, and Haven Garner, 13, as well as youngest son Hayes, seven.

More to come…

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More