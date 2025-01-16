Why Hugh Jackman hasn't filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness despite Sutton Foster romance

Hugh Jackman is no longer living the single life following his split from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

The Wolverine star, 56, is now dating his former Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, 49, with the couple confirming their relationship on January 6 when they were pictured holding hands before a romantic dinner in Santa Monica, California.

While Hugh has moved on from his almost three-decade relationship with Deborra-Lee, he is still legally married to her as neither of them has filed for a divorce.

According to reports, Hugh and Deborra-Lee are bracing themselves for a "messy" divorce but have yet to file papers because of a glaring obstacle – they have no prenup.

Due to Hugh's incredible success during their marriage, he has amassed an estimated fortune of $200 million which means their divorce will "not be cut and dry", according to DailyMail.com.

The insider told the publication that due to the "huge amount of money involved", a lot of "moving parts need to be worked out".

While they claim that Hugh and Deborra-Ann are aiming to make the divorce settlement "as easy as possible," their combined assets, which include multiple properties in the United States and Australia, mean it won't be "quite that easy".

Hugh and Deborra-Ann, who are parents to two children, Oscar, 24, and 19-year-old daughter Ava, announced their split on September 15, 2023.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a statement shared with People.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they added, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

Their love story was thought to be one of Hollywood's most enduring. After they met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995, Hugh later revealed that he knew he and Deborra-Lee were "going to be together for the rest of our lives" two weeks into meeting her.

He previously told People: "I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

Hugh is now enjoying his new romance and has been pictured on several PDA-filled outings with Sutton, who filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in October 2024 after a decade together.

Sutton and Hugh co-starred in The Music Man on Broadway and became fast friends at the time with both actors going on to support each other after the show's end.

They have both spoken glowingly about their time working together, and their admiration for each other runs deep.

At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, Sutton gushed about her Music Man co-star, calling him "one of the greatest guys ever" and "an incredible co-star".