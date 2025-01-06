Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman's romance: from her Harvey Weinstein divorce to his Golden Globes dedication

Adrien Brody shined brightly the night of Sunday, January 5 at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, picking up his first ever Globe.

Over the course of his nearly three-decade long career, the 51-year-old finally won his gold trophy for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his turn in The Brutalist.

For the big night, Adrien brought along his longtime partner Georgina Chapman, 48, even shouting her out in his tender and emotional acceptance speech.

Here's all you need to know about their relationship, from their first meeting amid divorce to their romance now…

Former relationships

By the mid-aughts, both Georgina and Adrien entered into serious relationships. In 2006, three years after his Oscar win for Best Actor, Adrien began dating Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky.

The couple remained together for three years, with the star even buying her a 19th century farm in New York for her 31st birthday in 2007, remodeled as a castle. Shortly after their 2009 breakup, Elsa began dating actor Chris Hemsworth. They've been married since 2010 and share three children.

© Getty Images Adrien and Elsa dated from 2006 to 2009

The English designer, meanwhile, came into contact with Harvey Weinstein through her work as a model and actress. They began dating in 2004, just before his separation from his first wife, Eve Chilton. In 2007, they tied the knot and welcomed daughter India Pearl in 2010 and son Dashiell in 2013.

Early days

In 2017, the Marchesa co-founder announced her decision to file for divorce from the disgraced film mogul after more than 100 women came forward with accusations of sexual harassment against him.

© Getty Images From 2007 to 2021, Georgina was married to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

In the scandal that ensued, she retreated briefly from public life. However, in 2019, it was reported that she'd reconnected with Adrien at an event for Helena Christensen's swimwear line in Puerto Rico, having met years prior.

In early 2020, reports began to circle that the couple had started dating while Georgina's divorce from Harvey continued. In 2021, their divorce was finalized.

Making it official

Days before their divorce was finalized, however, Adrien and Georgina made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of Clean.

© Getty Images The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Tribeca Festival

The pair posed arm-in-arm for photographs, and continued their love affair on the carpet the following month when they hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet together. Subsequent appearances followed at the Met Gala for the next two years as well.

They've since had several red carpet date nights over the years, from various film premieres to every Met Gala since.

Going social

© Instagram The couple even share their birthday, April 14

Georgina took a social media break in 2017, amid her separation from Harvey, and returned in 2024. The couple coincidentally have the same birthday, April 14, and she marked the day with her first post beside Adrien.

"Happy birthday my darling twin…so happy to share this day with my best friend," she penned alongside a pair of selfies, and has since shared a few other snaps with the Oscar-winning star.

The Golden Globes

Georgina was Adrien's date to the Golden Globe Awards as well, as she has done for much of the promotional cycle for The Brutalist, and he shared some powerful words for her in his speech.

© Getty Images Adrien won Best Male Actor — Motion Picture — Drama at the Globes

"To my beautiful and amazing partner Georgina, your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity are a daily reminder of how to be," he noted, seven years after she divorced the Miramax founder.

"I would not be standing here before you if it wasn't for you. There was a time not too long ago that I felt that this may never be a moment afforded to me again, so thank you."