Sutton Foster's love life: from two marriages and motherhood to Hugh Jackman romance amid divorce

Nearly two years after they completed their stint on Broadway together in a revival of Music Man, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Though the pair have been good friends since working together on stage, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a dinner date in California on Monday, January 6, indicating that their friendship might have blossomed into something more.

If true, this is the first significant step for both stars moving on from their respective recent divorces, both of which took place over the last year and a half. Take a look at their date night in the video below...

Read on to learn more about Broadway icon Sutton's love life, from her two marriages to motherhood…

Sutton's first marriage

From 2006 to 2009, the actress, 49, was married to fellow actor and star of the stage Christian Borle. The pair met when they were students at Carnegie Mellon University in the '90s.

While Sutton left after a year to pursue theater full-time, Christian graduated in 1995. They remained friends over the years. Sutton's star-making turn came in 2002 when she starred as the titular character in Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie, winning a Tony and Drama Desk Award.

© Getty Images Sutton with her first husband, actor Christian Borle

In 2003, Christian replaced Gavin Creel in the role of Jimmy in Millie, bringing him back to the actress. They began dating and eventually tied the knot in 2006. In 2009, however, they announced their divorce, but have remained good friends and supportive of each other's work.

Christian commented on the breakdown of their marriage in a 2012 interview with Time Out, especially rumors of infidelity, saying: "I've heard rumors about myself that are true — and nobody likes that. But there's actually something very liberating when you hear a false rumor because you realize there's nothing you can do."

"As life took its crazy winding turns and we ended up not being married anymore, it was always a priority for us to stay friends."

Sutton's second marriage

© Getty Images Sutton with her second husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin

In 2013, after several years of quietly dating, Sutton confirmed her engagement to screenwriter Ted Griffin, whose credits include Ocean's Eleven and Matchstick Men. He was also a co-producer on The Wolf of Wall Street and played a minor character.

In October 2014, they tied the knot, with Sutton's dress selection process even featured on TLC's Say Yes to the Dress. She told Broadway.com of her husband back in 2015: "He's like, the smartest guy I've ever known. He's incredibly smart."

In October 2024, just days before their 10th wedding anniversary, news broke that Sutton had filed for divorce from Ted with the New York County Supreme Court. Their current status remains separated.

© Getty Images The pair got close during the Broadway revival of "Music Man" from late 2021 to early 2023

Reports circled that her divorce from Ted overlapped with her relationship with Hugh, who announced his own separation and eventual divorce from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023. While rumors suggest the pair struck up a romance while making Music Man in 2022, those remain unconfirmed.

Sutton's journey to motherhood

Early in their marriage, the Younger star and her husband faced difficulties with fertility issues as they tried to expand their family.

In April 2017, however, they announced that they had adopted a baby girl named Emily, who was born in March 2017. Sutton prefers keeping Emily out of the spotlight on social media, more so in recent months since her split and reports of her relationship with Hugh.

© Instagram The actress is a mom to seven-year-old daughter Emily

She has occasionally spoken about being a mom, though, telling People in 2020 about raising her daughter during the pandemic: "Some days you're crushing it as a parent."

"You've got the craft project out ... we're baking together, we're biking, we're doing all the things. And then the next day, you're like, 'I don't got it.'" The custody arrangement between Sutton and Ted over Emily remains unclear as of now.