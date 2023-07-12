Rob McElhenney diagnosed with 'neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities' at 46

The Wrexham AFC co-owner and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor took to Twitter to share the news

Rob McElhenney has revealed a challenging new diagnosis at the age of 46.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and said he was dealing with "neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

His post on social media read: "I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks)."

© Getty Images Co-Owners Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds

The Wrexham AFC co-owner continued: "It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone.

"You’re not stupid. You’re not bad. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true."

His message was met with kindness from fans who commented: "Thank you for sharing and helping thousands who may be struggling," and another said. "Thank you for being honest. This will help so many more people."

Rob - who co-owns the Welsh football team with Ryan Reynolds - was inundated with many more messages as he received an outpouring of love from his social media followers.

© Getty Ryan with the Vanarama National League Trophy

Rob and Ryan have previously promoted awareness around health issues and in September they were both praised for revealing that they had both undergone "potentially life-saving" colonoscopies following a bet.

They then teamed up with the awareness organization, Lead from Behind, to share details of their procedures and diagnoses.

The duo are looking ahead to the next soccer season in the UK after Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April for the first time in 15 years.

© Apple TV+ Rob opened up about his diagnosis to help others

At the time of their win, The Deadpool star documented the festivities with selfies and videos featuring the athletes, Rob, and the throngs of enthusiastic fans lining the streets of the north Wales city.In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old actor wrote: "The first Tuesday in May. What an unforgettable evening in Wrexham celebrating both @wrexham_afc and @wrexhamafcwomen gaining promotion and winning their leagues. BONKERS."

The two actors acquired the team in 2021, and their well-known ownership became the focus of FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.