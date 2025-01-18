Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden admits their marriage isn't 'perfect' in honest personal message

Cameron Diaz celebrated two huge milestones this month – her return to the big screen and her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, Benji Madden.

To mark the momentous occasion, the Good Charlotte musician, 42, penned a tribute to his "Queen" of a wife while also sharing an honest insight into the decade-long marriage.

Benji admitted that while their marriage is "never perfect", it is "always real".

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Benji posted a gorgeous photo of Cameron alongside a rare selfie of the couple cozied up together.

"This is my QUEEN," he began. "I celebrate this BAD A** WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover.

"We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling. It’s special. Never perfect – always real – always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die…. what a beautiful life. I am GRATEFUL!!!"

He also shared his excitement over her new movie, Back In Action, which is her first since 2018 after she retired from Hollywood to focus on her family.

He concluded: "ANOTHER MiLESTONE happening TOMORROW!!! We are SO happy to see you…. BACK IN ACTION!!…. Congrats baby!! @camerondiaz GO watch it on @netflix."

Cameron and Benji have been married since 2015, opting for an intimate wedding at their sprawling Beverly Hills home after a whirlwind seven-month relationship.

"We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron told Andy Cohen in 2016. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise, it would have been something else."

Cameron, who was introduced to Benji by his sister-in-law Nicole Richie, said there was an instant attraction from the moment they met.

"It was one of those things where everyone tells you, 'You just know when you know.' I was like, 'What does that mean?' Oh, I get it. You just know when you know. Like you're my husband," Cameron explained.

"The first thing I said when I first met my husband was, 'He's hot.' How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle… You know, nothing matters now that I have my husband. Like, I don't even remember any of that."

She continued: "All of that is like, that's the thing, that's how I know he's my husband… No one compares. Everything else just like washes and slips away. You realise like, 'Oh this is like the real thing is. This is what real love is. This is what real commitment and devotion is. This is the person you build your life with."

The couple are now parents to daughter Raddix, five, and son Cardinal, born in early 2024, both of whom they welcomed via surrogate.

Sharing the surprise news in March, they shared a joint statement on Instagram, which read: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

They added: "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures — but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"