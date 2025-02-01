Jessica Biel shares insight into 'devolving' marriage to Justin Timberlake in honest post

Jessica Biel was in a reflective mood on Friday as she shared an insight into her relationship with her husband, Justin Timberlake.

The Candy actress, 42, penned an honest post on Instagram to mark Justin's 44th birthday, and hinted that while they look the picture-perfect couple, they have their "challenges".

Posting a carousel of photos of them over the years, including snaps of their two sons Silas, nine, and Phineas, four, Jessica expressed her love for Justin while hinting at the difficulties they faced in 2024 amid his DWI arrest.

"Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you," Jessica began.

"Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all," she added. "Happy birthday my love."

Justin was arrested in June and charged with one count of DWI and two citations — one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

© Instagram Jessica penned tribute to Justin on his 44th birthday

In September, he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, a lesser charge compared to driving while intoxicated, which he denied, and was given a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing for the non-criminal traffic violation.

Justin and Jessica have been married since 2012, and before his arrest, she admitted their marriage takes "work".

© Instagram Jessica and Justin have been married since 2012

"It's always a work in progress," she said on The View last May. "It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect."

"Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime! For traveling families – for everybody, really – but for parents who are gone a lot, that's been really helpful," she added.

© Instagram Jessica hinted at Justin's challenging year

The couple live in Montana with their sons after deciding on a quieter life away from the limelight of Hollywood and have only given fans a sneak peek at their kids on social media, often obscuring their faces.

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private," Justin said during an appearance on Armchair Expert podcast in 2021.

© Instagram Jessica admitted parenting can be challeging

"But we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

Jessica adores motherhood but admits it's not always easy.

"It's an amazing, amazing experience," she said on Today. "Incredibly hard — the hardest job in the world, and I've never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother."

© Instagram Jessica and Justin obscure their kids faces on social media

In honor of Father's Day last year, Justin also opened up about the joy his kids bring him.

"My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself every day just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he began in his heartfelt social media post.

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way."