Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's major relationship clash
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on stage during The Eras Tour in London© Getty

 Ahead of the Super Bowl, Travis and Taylor could be at war

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
15 minutes ago
Despite famously singing "I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me," Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have enjoyed a drama-free relationship since they began their love affair in the summer of 2023.

The NFL player and his pop star girlfriend appear to have a smooth-sailing relationship, with Taylor's fans praising Travis for his gentlemanly behaviour.

Though they have yet to weather any storms, that could be about to change as the famous couple appears to differ wildly on one important aspect, as revealed in an interview this week.

taylor swift embracing travis kelce on field arrowhead stadium© Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce potentially share differing political opinions

Taylor and Travis' differing views

When asked how he felt about President Donald Trump attending the Super Bowl, which Travis is playing in this Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said it will be "pretty cool" and an "honour" to play in front of the US president.

"It's a great honour I think, no matter who the president is," Travis said about Trump's plans to attend the game. "I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life and having the president there - it's the best country in the world so it'd be pretty cool."

While Travis is being neutral about Trump himself, his relatively positive comments about the country's leader could cause Taylor concern, as she has been vocally anti-Trump.

Taylor Swift in all white ensemble on stage during the Eras Tour looking serious© Getty
Taylor Swift could be upset by Travis Kelce's seemingly pro-Trump

In her 2020 Miss Americana documentary, Taylor spoke out about politics for the first time, speaking against Republican beliefs.

She then publicly supported Kamala Harris during the US election in 2024, writing on Instagram: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Trump added fuel to Taylor's irritation with him when he used AI images of her to promote his campaign, which the star also addressed in her caption.

Photo shared by Taylor Swift on Twitter in 2020 of her homemade "Biden Harris" cookies as she officially endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris© x/Twitter
Taylor Swift endorsed Trump's opposition in 2020

"Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation."

Despite Taylor's anti-republican stance, she came under fire last year for being close friends with Britanny Mahomes, the wife of Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes, who is a proud Trump supporter.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift cuddling in a photo© Instagram
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are close despite differing views

People questioned Taylor's choice to be so friendly with someone with opposing political views, but neither Brittany or Taylor addressed the controversy, and they remain close friends.

Here's hoping Travis and Taylor can put their differences aside – and that Taylor doesn't encounter Trump during the Super Bowl game this Sunday.

