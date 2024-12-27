Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Biles is the ultimate NFL WAG in head-turning outfit you can't miss
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose for a photo during the first half between the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center on November 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.© Michael Reaves

The Olympic gymnast is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Simone Biles made it very clear who she was supporting at the Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks game on Thursday.

The Olympic gymnast, 27, was the ultimate NFL WAG and proudly stood on the sidelines before the game wearing a custom outfit with her husband, Jonathan Owens, featured all over it.

Simone looked adorable in her hooded sweatshirt and matching pants by Kelly Daley that boasted the Bears safety's face, surname, and jersey number, 36.

Jonathan appeared to be a huge fan of his wife's commitment and was pictured admiring her outfit before they shared a kiss on the sideline at Soldier Field before Simone headed to a luxury suite.

Simone and Jonathan tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023. However, before their destination wedding, they legally tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas, the month prior.

The couple's "big wedding" was certainly a lavish affair, and Simone went all out for her bridal looks in four custom dresses by Galia Lahav.

simone biles wearing custom outfit featuring jonathan owens all over it© Getty Images
Simone's custom outfit featured her husband all over it

"When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married it has to be a Galia Lahav," she told Vogue.

"And so once I looked at the dresses I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there's something else I wanted at my wedding, it's flowers and pearls."

simone biles custom outfit featuring husband jonathan owens© Getty Images
Simone's outfit was made by Kelly Daley

On the eve of their big day, Simone wore a white mini dress covered in sparkly embellishments.

For the ceremony, she opted for a ballgown silhouette, complete with a sheer corset bodice, flowing box-pleated skirt, 3D floral lace applique, and a leg-split.

simone biles and jonathan owens kissing soldier field © Getty Images
Simone is the ultimate NFL WAG

However, her chosen wedding gown was not the style she initially wanted.

"I went with my gut feeling and what I felt the most beautiful in. I actually got a dress that I originally said I wouldn't like," she explained.

"I was nervous about having a ball gown because I'm so petite – but it works perfect."

jonathan owens kissing simone biles at soldier field© Getty Images
Jonathan appeared to be a huge fan of his wife's outfit

Simone added: "The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel–luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

The reception saw Simone change into a semi-sheer mermaid gown, which was also adorned with floral appliqué, and then a floor-length embellished dress to dance the night away.

View post on Instagram
 

It's clear that Jonathan was blown away by his bride's main wedding gown at their beachfront wedding.

One photo captured the groom holding back tears as he caught sight of Simone walking down the aisle at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos in front of 140 guests.

While the couple later described their ceremony as "dreamy" and "magical", Simone admitted that she was very nervous ahead of her second wedding.

View post on Instagram
 

"I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life," she confessed.

"[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream."

