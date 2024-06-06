Celebrity men who wear engagement rings: Brooklyn Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran & more

For decades, engagement rings have been associated with brides-to-be. However, a slew of male celebrities have proved that century-old wedding rules needn't apply if they wish to wear a token of their commitment.

Male engagement rings have filtered down from the A-listers to the every man. Diamond expert Jake Asaad from GOODSTONE shares his insights into this new market of engagement rings opening up for men, saying that "in a number of countries, such as Sweden, Chile, and Brazil, men wear engagement rings to symbolise the commitment they have to their partners."

From Ryan Gosling to Michael Buble, meet the roster of male celebs leading the way in wearing engagement rings…

2/ 7 © Dia Dipasupil Ryan Reynolds When Ryan Reynolds, 47, got married to Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, 36, in 2012 fans noticed that he was wearing two gold rings on his wedding band finger.



3/ 7 © Getty Michael Buble 'Haven't Met You Yet' singer Michael Buble, 48, wore an engagement ring after he proposed to his now-wife Luisana Lopilato in 2010. 'The boy also wears the engagement ring [in Argentina]. That's what she tells me anyway," the Canadian singer explained.



4/ 7 © Getty Ed Sheeran 'Perfect' singer Ed Sheeran, 33, sparked rumours that he had secretly gotten married to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in 2018 when he stepped on stage at the BRIT Awards. He was in fact wearing an engagement ring. "I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he explained to Lorraine Kelly. "Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it."

5/ 7 © Instagram Chris Appleton Kim Kardashian's hairdresser Chris Appleton, 40, got engaged to Lukas Gage in February 2023 he sported an engagement ring to match his partner's which was made from platinum.



6/ 7 © Instagram,Getty Nick Grimshaw Former BBC Radio 1 star Nick Grimshaw, 39, got engaged to long-term boyfriend Meshach Henry in 2022. He announced the special news with a photo of his hand wearing an asymmetric gold ring with diamond detailing.

