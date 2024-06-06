Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity men wearing glitzy engagement rings: Brooklyn Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran & more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover brides

Celebrity men who wear engagement rings: Brooklyn Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran & more

These male stars including Michael Buble have proved engagement rings can be worn by anyone

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

For decades, engagement rings have been associated with brides-to-be. However, a slew of male celebrities have proved that century-old wedding rules needn't apply if they wish to wear a token of their commitment. 

Male engagement rings have filtered down from the A-listers to the every man. Diamond expert Jake Asaad from GOODSTONE shares his insights into this new market of engagement rings opening up for men, saying that "in a number of countries, such as Sweden, Chile, and Brazil, men wear engagement rings to symbolise the commitment they have to their partners."

From Ryan Gosling to Michael Buble, meet the roster of male celebs leading the way in wearing engagement rings…

1/7

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration presented by Facebook Gaming© Getty

Brooklyn Beckham

 When David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn, 25, proposed to his then-girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 29, in 2020 he started to wear a gold band which is believed to cost around £10,000.

2/7

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)© Dia Dipasupil

Ryan Reynolds

When Ryan Reynolds, 47, got married to Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, 36, in 2012 fans noticed that he was wearing two gold rings on his wedding band finger.

3/7

Michael Buble shows the audience his engagement ring while performing at the Staples Center© Getty

Michael Buble

'Haven't Met You Yet' singer Michael Buble, 48, wore an engagement ring after he proposed to his now-wife Luisana Lopilato in 2010. 'The boy also wears the engagement ring [in Argentina]. That's what she tells me anyway," the Canadian singer explained.

4/7

Ed Sheeran wearing an engagement ring© Getty

Ed Sheeran

'Perfect' singer Ed Sheeran, 33, sparked rumours that he had secretly gotten married to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in 2018 when he stepped on stage at the BRIT Awards. He was in fact wearing an engagement ring. 

"I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he explained to Lorraine Kelly. "Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it."

5/7

Chris Appleton holding ring up© Instagram

Chris Appleton

Kim Kardashian's hairdresser Chris Appleton, 40, got engaged to Lukas Gage in February 2023 he sported an engagement ring to match his partner's which was made from platinum.

6/7

Nick Grimshaw split with his hand up showing ring© Instagram,Getty

Nick Grimshaw

Former BBC Radio 1 star Nick Grimshaw, 39, got engaged to long-term boyfriend Meshach Henry in 2022. He announced the special news with a photo of his hand wearing an asymmetric gold ring with diamond detailing.

7/7

Johnny Depp wearing ring© Getty

Johnny Depp

DISCOVER: 16 best diamond engagement rings for 2024: From oval to princess cuts

In 2014, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, 60, was seen wearing a diamond sparkler on his ring finger. US Weekly reported that the star inadvertently confirmed he had got secretly engaged by wearing the ring he had proposed to his then-girlfriend Amber Heard with because it was too big for her finger.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more