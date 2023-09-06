Newlywed Vicky McClure flashes her wedding ring in ruched dress

The Line of Duty actress made her first red carpet appearance following her August wedding

Vicky McClure wore a very special new accessory as she walked the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2023 on Tuesday night.

The Line of Duty actress, who recently married her long-term partner Jonny Owen, looked glamorous in a black figure-hugging midi dress with a cowl neck, one puff sleeve and draped material with ruching.

© Getty Vicky McClure wore her wedding and engagement rings to the NTAs

She wore her brunette hair in a sleek straight style and ditched jewellery entirely, bar her engagement and wedding rings. Her solitaire diamond engagement ring was stacked next to a chunky gold wedding band, which she was given on her wedding day in August 2023.

The couple met on the set of the 2013 film Svengali and got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017 after fellow actor Jonny almost lost the ring at the pub the night before.

© Getty The actress looked glamorous in her black midi dress

Speaking to You Magazine, Vicky explained: "He got the ring, then met his mates, and it was Christmas time, obviously, because we got engaged on Christmas Day. And he got absolutely wasted and was like, 'I've got this expensive ring in my pocket'. So he gave it to the barman who put it in the safe."

Jonny completely forgot about the precious jewel after a couple of drinks and headed home, before having to turn around. "And then he remembered and got the tram back. Yeah, he made it. It made it in one piece," said Vicky.

© Instagram The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017

She later revealed Jonny proposed over a cup of tea on Christmas morning, but they waited six years before they got married in a secret ceremony in Nottingham.

WATCH: Vicky McClure looks spellbinding for first dance with husband Jonathan Owen

The 40-year-old turned to designer Kate Halfpenny for her corset, leg-split wedding dress, but the luxury dressmaker exclusively told HELLO! that Vicky actually chose the first gown she tried on!

"It was an absolute pleasure to work with Vicky on creating her wedding dress. We had so much fun trying on lots of different styles from the collection, but it was the first outfit Vicky tried that ultimately was the one," Kate said.

"The Okotan corset is draped in the most wonderful Italian silk crepe and I just knew that the corset and matching draped skirt with the high leg split would look incredible on her. It’s such a beautiful style that really shows off and celebrates your body.

"Vicky added the Peter cape to the look which we made bespoke to attach around the drapes of the arms, so the outfit all stayed off the shoulder. It was perfect! The Peter cape is made from fine gauge spotty tulle and trimmed with the most exquisite embroidery.

"Then, all that was needed was a simple plain tulle veil and we decided on a length that was the same as the cape so they all lined up beautifully together. Vicky looked sensational on her wedding day and it was a joy to work with her on such a special outfit."

DISCOVER: Line of Duty stars' weddings: Inside Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar & more private nuptials

RELATED NEWS: Martin Compston's wife Tianna is a goddess in fishtail wedding dress