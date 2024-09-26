Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heartbreaking reason Princess Theodora's wedding was postponed twice
Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar dressed in all-black© Getty

Why Princess Theodora's royal wedding was postponed twice in four years

The late King Constantine's daughter is set to marry Matthew Kumar on Saturday

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Love is in the air! Princess Theodora of Greece is set to marry Matthew Kumar on Saturday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. 

The British-born Greek royal, 41, got engaged to lawyer Matthew in 2018 so their special day has been a long time coming - especially as it has been postponed twice. 

Princess Theodora and Mathew Kumar pose on red carpet© Getty
Princess Theodora and Mathew Kumar will marry on 28 September

The royal wedding, which was initially set to take place on the Greek island of Spetses, was first postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Matthew Kumar shaking hands with the Archbishop of Athens© Shutterstock
Princess Theodora has postponed her wedding twice

So as not to let the day go by uncelebrated, the couple posted an at-home snap where they dined on Greek food and dressed in blue and white, the national colours of Greece.

"On what should have been our wedding weekend - the love and support from friends and family have been so appreciated.  We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it’s safe," the Princess penned.

At the time, the couple set their new date for "early 2023" and planned to tie the knot in Porto Heli. 

A second postponement

In January 2023 their do was rescheduled a second time after the passing of the bride's father King Constantine just one month after the official announcement of their new wedding date.

King Constantine in a black suit© Getty
Constatine was the final King of Greece

The late King died on 10 January at the age of 82 after spending time in intensive care at the Hygeia Hospital in Athens. 

Princess Theodora walking with Matthew Kumar© Getty
Princess Theodora with Matthew Kumar at the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine

Theodora was seen alongside her husband-to-be at a service held in King Constantine's memory at St George's Chapel in Windsor which was attended by Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall, and Princess Anne.

Members of the British royal family attended the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine © Getty
Two months after her father's death, The Bold and the Beautiful actress posted a tribute on Instagram saying: 'It’s been two months since you left us. Miss you every day Papa. Love you."

Princess Theodora and Matthew's love story

The couple first met in 2016 with California native Matthew asking the royal actress to marry him two years later. The couple announced their engagement with a photo taken in front of Tower Bridge in London.

Princess Theodora with Matthew Kumar in Athens© Shutterstock
The couple have been together since 2016

"Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt," she wrote. 

At the time, her parents released a statement that read: "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr Matthew Kumar. 

Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar walking© Getty
Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar are set to marry in Athens

DISCOVER: Inside Princess Theodora's wedding plans to American Lawyer Matthew Kumar - from the stunning venue to the dress 

"Further details about the forthcoming wedding will be provided in due course. Mr Matthew Kumar, 34, was born and raised in Southern California to Sam and Lonnie Kumar. He is a practising attorney in Los Angeles."

