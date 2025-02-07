Royal bride surprises in embellished gown featuring see-through detail

Prince Nikolaos married his fiancée Chrysí Vardinogiánni in an intimate ceremony in Athens on 7 February, ten months after his split from his ex-wife Princess Tatiana.

Despite being camera-shy, the daughter of Giorgos Vardinogiánnis and Agapi Póliti was pictured looking ethereal as she made her way into the Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in a sparkling wedding dress. Showing off her effortless style, Chrysi chose a gown with a high neckline, cap sleeves with a sheer panel that gave the illusion of a cape, and a champagne hue with a sheer white heavily embellished lace overlay.

Completing her ensemble was a natural beauty look, with her shoulder-length honey-blonde hair swept into a chic updo with curled face-framing sections left loose and a glowing complexion with long lashes.

© VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Chrysi looked stunning in a heavily embellished wedding dress

She secured her lace-trimmed veil into her bun, allowing the long material to cascade behind her in the breeze. Chrysí's 'something borrowed' was the Antique Corsage Tiara that her mother-in-law Queen Anne-Marie had been gifted on her 18th birthday. The family heirloom was also worn by Crown Prince Pavlov's bride Marie-Chantal in 1995, followed by Prince Philippos' wife Nina Flohr in 2021.

© VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Nikolaos' mother Queen Anne-Marie was among the guests at the wedding

HELLO! Greece previously reported that the bride would choose a gown from Christos Costarellos, a brand "deeply rooted in Greek heritage", according to the website.

Describing his design style, he said his bridal collections combine "timeless elegance and neo-romanticism," adding: "Showcasing the intricate lacework and hand-embroidered embellishments that add a touch of opulence and refinement to each gown, he merges the ease of the Mediterranean with the attention to detail of a Parisian house and the sophistication of an English label."

The Greek royals – five surprising facts © Europa Press Entertainment Before becoming monarch, the late King Constantine II was an Olympic sailor. He won a gold medal in the Dragon event at the 1960 Olympics, alongside Odysseus Eskidioglou and Georgios Zaimis. It's not just in sports where the family excels, as both Princess Theodora and Prince Achileas-Andreas are professional actors, and both have had roles in American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The family has links with other royal houses in Europe. Queen Anne-Marie is descended from the Danish royal family. Meanwhile, Constantine's younger sister, Sofia, became the Queen of Spain. Princess Alexia had to delay her 1999 wedding to Carlos Morales after the pair were injured in a sailing accident before the big day. The British royals were incredibly close with the Greek royals. The late King Constantine was one of Prince William's godfathers. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is a godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios.

Chrysí joins the likes of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein of Jordan, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and the Duchess of Sussex, who are all fans of the designer. While Rajwa wore an elegant blue dress from Christos Costarellos for her engagement portrait in 2022, Meghan Markle admitted before marrying Prince Harry that her "dream" bridal gown would be one of his "whimsical" designs.

In an interview with Glamour, she was discussing her Suits character Rachel Zane's wedding dress fitting when she revealed her fashion sense off-camera.

"I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs."

Nikolaos' relationship

© Getty Prince Nikolaos of Greece and his ex-wife Princess Tatania got married in 2010 and split in 2024

Prince Nikolaos married his ex-wife Princess Tatiana on the Greek island of Spetses in August 2010, but they ended their 14-year marriage in 2024.

Meanwhile, Chrysí split from her husband Greek singer Stefanos Xypolitas – with whom she shares two children – in 2017 and ended her romance with director Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023.

Nikolaos and Chrysi made their first public appearance as a couple in January 2025, when rumours first emerged of their engagement. These were seemingly confirmed after she was spotted wearing a unique gold engagement ring in Athens in exclusive photos obtained by HELLO!.

© Koutsokostas/Shutterstock The Greek royal's fiancee secretly joined him at his sister Theodora's wedding in September 2024

In the days leading up to the royal wedding, the royal's brother Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece said Nikolaos was "very happy" and didn't show any signs of nerves.

"I don’t think he’s nervous at all," he said on TV show ANT1's La mañana. "I’m very happy, I think he’s very happy and the rest of you will have to ask him. I love being here and seeing that things are going well."

