Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar look so in love in official wedding photos

Married at last! The Greek royal family have shared the first official photographs from Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar's nuptials.

The couple finally tied the knot on Saturday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, four years after their original plans had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis Princess Theodora and Matthew were surrounded by their loved ones

One heartwarming image shows the newlyweds surrounded by their closest family and friends, which included Theodora's proud mother, Queen Anne-Marie, and her siblings Crown Prince Pavlos, Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos and Prince Philippos.

© Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis The pair looked so loved-up as they posed for official photographs

The bride looked beautiful in a Celia Kritharioti dress complete with a Bardot neckline and a bustle detail at the back. She teamed the dress with the jaw-dropping Khedive of Egypt tiara and the Connaught veil, which had previously been worn by four Queens on their wedding days.

Theodora and Matthew also posed for a romantic snapshot inside the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. The pair looked so in love, flashing broad grins as they celebrated their nuptials. Another candid snapshot, meanwhile, showed Theodora looking every inch the beautiful bride as she made her way down the aisle.

© Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis Princess Theodora wed Matthew Kumar on Saturday

© Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis Princess Theodora wore a sparkling Khedive of Egypt tiara

Wedding day

Theodora and her American lawyer husband Matthew married in front of 250 guests at the cathedral in the Greek capital.

Guests included other foreign royals such as Princess Benedikte of Denmark and Queen Sofia of Spain.

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens

Members of the public also gathered outside the church to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom as they emerged after the ceremony.

While Theodora was born in London and has also lived in the US, she chose to get married in her family's home country.

Princess Theodora at a glance © Photo: Getty Images Born on 9 June 1983 at St Mary's Hospital in London, the fourth child of King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie

Among her godparents are the late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

Attended the all-girls boarding school, Woldingham School in Surrey, before taking a gap year at St Philip's College in Alice Springs, Australia.

Studied for a degree in Theatre Arts at Brown University before moving to LA to pursue an acting career.

Has secured a number of TV roles and is best known for playing secretary Alison Montgomery in the long-running soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Engagement to American lawyer Matthew Kumar was announced in 2018 but their attempts to wed have been twice thwarted, once by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and once by the death of King Constantine in 2023.

It was a special day for the Greek royals who experienced a difficult year last year with the passing of King Constantine – Theodora's father - in January 2023. Crown Prince Pavlos was given the honour of walking his sister down the aisle on her big day.

© Shutterstock Princess Theodora stunned beside Crown Prince Pavlos

An after-wedding dinner took place at the One and Only Aesthesis Hotel in the Vouliagmeni area.

The hotel is situated on the former site of The Stars nightclub, where Theodora's aunt, Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos I celebrated after their nuptials in 1962.

A pre-wedding dinner was also held at the Byzantine and Christian Museum, where Theodora wowed in an elegant midi dress featuring a statement bow on the back. Theodora's honey blonde hair was swept down her shoulders while her ensemble was finished off with a pair of matching white shoes.