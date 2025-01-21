Richard Gere dotes on three children as wife brands him ‘a great dad’

Richard Gere has quickly and happily adjusted to his new life in Spain, with his wife Alejandra (née Silvia) and their three children.

In a new interview with ELLE Spain, the Pretty Woman actor and his wife, Alejandra (née Silva) gushed about their new family life in Madrid, having moved just before Thanksgiving last year.

"Richard is a very devoted and present father," Alejandra, 41, said. "He loves to read them stories. It seems like an idyllic photo, but it's true. He's a great dad." She also shared another glimpse into their domestic lifestyle: "He doesn't cook, I do it, but when I cook he plays the guitar.”

But the devotion goes both ways: "The children didn't want me to leave this morning, "Richard explained. "They asked me about their mother and I told them she was in a meeting. 'And where are you going, Dad?', they asked me as I was leaving. 'To a meeting too!'"

Richard and Alejandra's life in Spain

The happy couple relocated to Spain just before Thanksgiving last year with their three sons: Alejandra's son Albert, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Govind Friedland, Alexander, five, and James, four.

"The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum," Richard said. "We are happier than ever. She, because she's at home, and I, because if she's happy, I'm happy.”

A large part of his motivation to move is for his wife. "She gave me about seven years here, so we're going to spend some years in Madrid with her family," he told chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

Richard and Alejandra first met in 2014, while he was staying at her family owned hotel in Positano, Italy, before tying the knot four years later. "A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart," she previously told HELLO!.

Social activism has formed a large part of their relationship from the start. "One of the things that unites us the most, and what made us fall deeply in love was our activist hearts," Alejandra said. "Being an activist leads you to infuse your values into the world to improve it.”

Their activism is also a core reason for their move to Spain: "The only reason why both Richard and I are here in Madrid is to be a part of the board for the NGO Hogar Sí. We want to help this country put an end to homelessness. Our goal is that, in five years, no one sleeps on the street.”