Tearful Phoebe Dynevor's 'beautiful' engagement and wedding plans
Phoebe Dynevor in a white ruffled dress© Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor's family break silence on tearful engagement and wedding plans

Waterloo Road star Hattie discussed her sister's engagement to Cameron Fuller

2 minutes ago
Nine months after first showing off her engagement ring at the Met Gala in May 2024, Phoebe Dynevor's fans are still piecing together the details of her private engagement.

The Bridgerton actress' partner Cameron Fuller proposed in the Cotswolds surrounded by her family, which her sister Hattie has now revealed was very emotional.

Phoebe Dynevor in a red outfit with her sister Hattie in black© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ann
Hattie opened up about her sister's wedding plans

The Waterloo Road star, 21, told the MailOnline: "All the family were there. She was crying her eyes out – it was tears of happiness."

Despite the fact that it has been months since that date, Phoebe and Cameron, both 29, are in no hurry to solidify their wedding plans – including who will be in her bridal party.

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Dinner at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA
Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller haven't made any solid wedding plans yet

"I’m not sure when she’s getting married. I think they’re just enjoying the engagement at the moment. 

"Their engagement was such a lovely weekend. She’s not even thought about [the wedding] yet. She’s not even started thinking about anything yet."

Hattie added that she "hoped" she would be asked to be a bridesmaid. 

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller looking loved-up© Instagram
The Bridgerton actress got engaged in the Cotswolds in 2024

Cameron – who made his public debut with Phoebe at Wimbledon in July 2023 – shared a snap of his new fiancée looking shocked but happy with her hands covering her mouth as she stood on a balcony surrounded by white flowers. It shared a peek of her oval diamond engagement ring on a classic gold band.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, Phoebe's mother, also shared a photograph of the newly engaged couple taken shortly after the proposal. Cameron was pictured lifting the actress in the air in the manicured gardens with a rainbow in the sky. 

Sally confirmed that no plans had been put in place during an interview with HELLO!.

When asked if she was looking forward to her daughter's wedding, she said: "I am! I can't wait. It'll be amazing, whenever and wherever it is.

Hattie Dynevor in white jeans with her mother Sally© Getty Images
Sally shared her thoughts on her future son-in-law

"There aren't any wedding plans yet because they're both so busy – I keep trying to remind her not to stress about it, there's no rush."

She had previously shared her thoughts about her future son-in-law, stating on Loose Women: "He's gorgeous, he's such a lovely man. I'm so, so happy. I'm thrilled, it's actually made my year."

