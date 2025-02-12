Phoebe Dynevor's family break silence on tearful engagement and wedding plans

Nine months after first showing off her engagement ring at the Met Gala in May 2024, Phoebe Dynevor's fans are still piecing together the details of her private engagement.

The Bridgerton actress' partner Cameron Fuller proposed in the Cotswolds surrounded by her family, which her sister Hattie has now revealed was very emotional.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ann Hattie opened up about her sister's wedding plans

The Waterloo Road star, 21, told the MailOnline: "All the family were there. She was crying her eyes out – it was tears of happiness."

Despite the fact that it has been months since that date, Phoebe and Cameron, both 29, are in no hurry to solidify their wedding plans – including who will be in her bridal party.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller haven't made any solid wedding plans yet

"I’m not sure when she’s getting married. I think they’re just enjoying the engagement at the moment.

"Their engagement was such a lovely weekend. She’s not even thought about [the wedding] yet. She’s not even started thinking about anything yet."

Hattie added that she "hoped" she would be asked to be a bridesmaid.

© Instagram The Bridgerton actress got engaged in the Cotswolds in 2024

Cameron – who made his public debut with Phoebe at Wimbledon in July 2023 – shared a snap of his new fiancée looking shocked but happy with her hands covering her mouth as she stood on a balcony surrounded by white flowers. It shared a peek of her oval diamond engagement ring on a classic gold band.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, Phoebe's mother, also shared a photograph of the newly engaged couple taken shortly after the proposal. Cameron was pictured lifting the actress in the air in the manicured gardens with a rainbow in the sky.

Sally confirmed that no plans had been put in place during an interview with HELLO!.

When asked if she was looking forward to her daughter's wedding, she said: "I am! I can't wait. It'll be amazing, whenever and wherever it is.

© Getty Images Sally shared her thoughts on her future son-in-law

"There aren't any wedding plans yet because they're both so busy – I keep trying to remind her not to stress about it, there's no rush."

She had previously shared her thoughts about her future son-in-law, stating on Loose Women: "He's gorgeous, he's such a lovely man. I'm so, so happy. I'm thrilled, it's actually made my year."

DISCOVER: Kate Garraway forced to suppress sadness over lost engagement ring: 'I wanted to cry'