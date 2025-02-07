Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso fuel engagement rumours after baby joy

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso raised eyebrows when they appeared at the 2025 AACTA Awards in Gold Coast, Australia on Friday.

The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, reignited speculation that they may secretly be engaged after Natalie was pictured with a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

© Getty Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso at the 2025 AACTA Awards in Gold Coast, Australia

The glamourous red carpet moment comes shortly after Natalie and Henry were pictured on a leisurely walk with a stroller during their time Down Under.

During this sighting, the new mum was seen with a large sparkler on her ring finger. Both Henry, 41, and Natalie, 34, are yet to comment on the engagement speculation, along with details details about their new baby's name, gender or birthdate.

At the event, the Tudors star looked handsome in a dark three-piece suit with silk lapels, worn over a crisp white shirt and black tie, while his ruffled hair was neatly styled.

© Getty Natalie's diamond ring was hard to miss on Friday

Natalie stunned in a sleek two-piece ensemble, consisting of an open-wide white shirt and a structured nude maxi skirt with bejewelled accents.

The couple announced their pregnancy joy in April 2024, with the Hollywood actor sharing the happy news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited," he told Access Hollywood.

Relationship timeline

Superman star Henry and Natalie have been together for four years, with the actor making their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

© Getty Henry and Natalie announced their pregnancy joy in April

Alongside a picture of them playing chess, he wrote: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Shortly after, Henry addressed the public speculation surrounding his personal life and relationships in a heartfelt message to fans, asking for respect and privacy.

© Instagram Henry shared this photo of his baby's room before the arrival

"I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't, at the very least, do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Since then, Henry and Natalie's relationship has only grown stronger, with the couple making several appearances together on the red carpet.