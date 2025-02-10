Kate Garraway forced to suppress sadness over lost engagement ring: 'I wanted to cry'

Just over one year after Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper died, she has opened up about her secret sadness over losing her engagement diamond.

The ever-positive Good Morning Britain star addressed her recent career highlights during an interview with HELLO! magazine when she revealed the diamond her late husband gave her went missing while she was working.

The unfortunate accident took place when Kate covered the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings for GMB in June 2024. She explained: "I was walking through the poppies, looked down and saw I’d lost it. I wanted to cry, I felt so sad, and I certainly can’t afford to replace it."

However, she refrained from spending time looking for the diamond – which acted as a reminder of her love story with Derek – out of respect for her surroundings.

© Getty The Good Morning Britain star lost the diamond from her engagement ring while working

"But then I also thought, having retraced the steps of horror [of the D-Day landings] and their bravery, this wasn’t the moment to go: 'My diamond ring!'

"It seemed way too frivolous. But I’m going to get some kind of cubic zirconia to put in there, because it looks sad and empty."

Kate's engagement ring

© ITV/Shutterstock Derek proposed to Kate twice

Derek proposed to Kate twice; first before their 2005 nuptials, and then again when she came out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019, just weeks before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Kate normally stacks three rings on her left hand, including her square-cut engagement ring, her wedding ring, and an eternity ring.

After Derek fell ill in 2019 – becoming the longest surviving patient with coronavirus after 184 days in and out of intensive care – Kate admitted she became particularly attached to her rings and refused to take them off.

After one fan expressed concerns she might lose her rings while gardening, Kate replied: "I know what you mean – but have never taken it off [and] now fear it’ll be a jinx if I do," referring to Derek's health.

Kate's grief

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Derek Draper died in 2024 following health complications from Covid-19

Derek sadly died on 3 January 2024, with Kate announcing on Instagram: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

© Joe Maher Kate and Derek share two kids

She concluded the emotional tribute: "Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

In her latest interview, Kate said: "Derek would want me to be grabbing life," which includes saying, 'Yes' to opportunities.

"Life has been very timetabled for the past five years, taking care of Derek. I’m thinking: 'Well, I don’t know what’s next, but rather than be terrified, try to enjoy it.'

"And see what comes along, workwise. Say yes to things I probably never would have done – and probably never should have done," Kate concluded to HELLO!.

